Chantilly Lace Hydrangea Is as Pretty and Delicate as Its Namesake

Hydrangeas will always be our favorite Southern shrubs because they produce some of our favorite Southern flowers. Hydrangeas have gorgeous foliage and showy blooms that never fail to brighten up our gardens. We’re always on the lookout for our next favorite hydrangea selection, and we’re happy to report that we’ve landed upon a new one this week. It’s Hydrangea paniculata ‘Chantilly Lace,’ a stylish shrub that has delicate white blooms and pretty, elongated green leaves.

As a panicle hydrangea, Chantilly Lace is in the form of a deciduous shrub, and it’s a member of the family Hydrangeaceae. It loves the weather in the South and can thrive in zones 3 through 8. These hydrangeas are substantial and can reliably grow to heights of 5 to 6 feet tall. We’re partial to Chantilly Lace hydrangeas because they produce showy white blooms from July through September, and as the blooms mature, they fade from white to pink. They get their name from these blooms, which have an intricate pattern not unlike the woven threads of a classic Chantilly lace.

When considering care, it’s important to note that Chantilly Lace hydrangea requires some maintenance. It thrives in full sun to partial shade and has medium to regular water requirements. It needs some pruning during the year and can be trained into several garden shapes; it’s popular both as an accent in the garden or as a thick, leafy hedge.

What’s your favorite type of hydrangea? Are your hydrangeas blooming this season?