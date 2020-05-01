'Annabelle' Is the Showiest Hydrangea of All

How do we love thee, hydrangea? Let us count the ways. Your bountiful showy blossoms, your vibrant green foliage, your dependable growing habits, your ability to boost curb appeal throughout the year. There’s nothing not to love about the South’s favorite flowering shrub. The secret to hydrangeas’ crowd-pleasing nature might be the different shapes of flowers available for gardeners—like the popular ‘Limelight’ variety’s conical blooms or the French hydrangeas’ famous mophead shape—or the range of bloom colors on the market—like the rosy-pink ‘Vanilla Strawberry’ or violet ‘Let’s Dance Rave’ selections.

For a classic cottage garden, our top choice is the show ‘Annabelle’ hydrangea. It’s part of the Hydrangea arborescens family, which are commonly known as smooth hydrangeas. This deciduous shrub is a particularly hardy, widespread grower, performing well in yards as far north as New York, west as Iowa, and south as Louisiana and Florida. It thrives in zones US, MS, LS, CS and USDA 6-9. The ‘Annabelle’ hydrangea starts blooming in late spring to early summer and will last until fall, when its leaves then begin to turn a golden yellow.

‘Annabelle’ hydrangeas are famous for their huge clusters of creamy white flowers, which can grow up to a foot across over a period of time. The shrub itself reaches around 4 feet tall and wide. These large, fluffy blooms are a hallmark of cottage gardens. The strong, sturdy stems grow straight up, which helps them hold up the heavier flower heads.

To care for an ‘Annabelle’ hydrangea, plant it in a spot the receives part shade. If it’s planted in full sun, be sure to give it plenty of water during the hot summer. This shrub prefers well-drained soil and regular water. Prune it in late winter for spring blooming. This fast-growing selection will show off its famous flowers throughout the summer.