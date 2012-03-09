Easy-Growing Flowers for Fences

Don't rein in the magic when shrubs such as 'Nikko Blue' hydrangeas put on a boisterous show. Plant them on the street side of the fence for all the neighbors to see. Granted, folks will be jealous, but share a bloom and they'll soon get over it.

Other hydrangeas, such as 'Endless Summer,' 'Little Lime,' 'Ruby Slippers,' 'Incrediball,' 'Bobo,' 'Quick Fire,' and 'Bluebird' are just as good. A sturdy, white fence provides a classic backdrop for a dynamic display.