10 Plants for Cold-Weather Containers
Winter is coming, but there's no need to fret. Gardeners don't have to sacrifice beautiful foliage and eye-catching blooms just because the cold months have arrived. Even if the temperatures are dipping below freezing, you can still add curb appeal and enjoy container plantings around your garden. We've chosen a few of our favorite flowers and shrubs to add interest to cold-weather containers. These hardy plantings provide evergreen foliage in a variety of hues as well as big blooms that will brighten up even the most barren winter landscape. When it comes to winter gardening, dropping temps don't have to mean boring plantings, so browse our picks and plant a few containers for your space this season. For more information on winter gardening, learn how to cover plants for winter, tips for great winter pots, and a few ideas from The Grumpy Gardener for preparing your garden for winter.
Boxwood
It's very possible that boxwoods may be the world's oldest ornamental plant, having been grown as hedges in ancient Egypt and adorned Roman gardens during emperor Caesar Augustus' rule (27 BC-AD 14). These easy-to-grow evergreen shrubs are versatile plantings. They can be used as hedges, borders, edging plantings, or in containers. They are tough plants with characteristics that can stand up to difficult climates. They take well to shaping and topiary too. Boxwood plants can grow well in any type of soil. While they prefer to be partly shaded, they can manage in full sunlight if the soil is moist.
Camellia
Camellias are native to eastern and southern Asia, but they have been successfully cultivated in the Southern United States for more than a thousand years now. While camellias are most often seen planted in big spaces, they can also thrive in containers. They bloom in a variety of forms and colors and can be counted on for cold-weather color. Once they become too big for their containers, they can be transplanted in yards and gardens. There are more than 3,000 named camellia types, but the most common camellia plant you'll find in gardens is astutely called the common camellia (Camellia japonica), and it shines as the Alabama state flower. The naturally large shrub can grow to be more than 20 feet high and across, and it can even live for over a century.
Coral Bells
The fancy, evergreen foliage of coral bells is a lovely addition to winter containers. 'Peach Flambe' has peachy-hued leaves that turn purple in winter. With a large array of hues and shapes, they add bright color and visual interest to winter containers, which often lean on familiar deep green foliage like that of holly or boxwood. Not only are they multi-seasonal plants, but they also have a lengthy bloom time. In order to ensure their longevity, make sure to grow them in shaded gardens or in containers. They will prosper in well-drained soil with sufficient organic matter.
Cyclamen
Cyclamen are native to Europe, the Mediterranean region, and parts of Asia. Many species of cyclamen are hardy through seasons of cold weather and even bloom during the winter months. When the temperatures drop, Cyclamen cilicium blooms pink and Cyclamen coum blooms in shades of deep scarlet.
Holly
There aren't many plants as durable and versatile as holly, which boasts more than 400 different species and even more hybrids. Ilex Xaltaclerensis can reach as high as 60 feet and expand as much as 40 feet. This is a quintessential cold-weather plant because of its evergreen foliage and tolerance for chill. It bears bright red winter berries and deep green, shiny, pointy leaves. Moreover, it is able to adapt and thrive in most soil types and is tolerable of wintry winds.
Juniper
Evergreen juniper is a drought-tolerant planting with needle-shaped foliage, and it can grow in almost any type of soil. Because of this, they are difficult to kill and fairly easy to keep alive. They can grow as shrubs, as ground cover, or as column-shaped accents in containers. They produce blue, waxy berries and green or blue-grey foliage. However, they can take a few years to fill in and reach their full potential. You'll have to be very patient.
Loropetalum
Loropetalum, also known as Chinese fringe flower, comes from the Witchhazel family (Hamamelidaceae) and has attractive deep purple foliage in the winter. It is a blooming shrub that can also grow as a small tree; small magenta or white blooms appear en masse and complement the plant's dark foliage. It hails from Asian regions, but it has adapted rather well to multiple parts of the South. Loropetalum needs acidic or neutral well-draining soil. If it is planted in alkaline soil, it is likely to develop chlorosis, which causes its leaves to yellow. However, it is a pest-free plant that can tolerate drought well and grows fast once it has been established.
Mahonia
Another generally pest-free shrub, the Mahonia plant is known to grow slower than most. These evergreen plants look like holly but are botanically closer to barberry species. They produce bright yellow blooms and holly-like foliage in late winter followed by berries in a variety of colors. Mahonia should be planted in well-draining soil, during the mild temperatures of spring or fall. While they are considered low-maintenance, they can be somewhat fickle and do not like to be moved. So, choose its living space carefully.
Nandina
Nandina is a hardy evergreen planting that offers up eye-catching foliage all year long. It can grow well in either sunlight or shade as long as it lives in well-draining soil. It also bears fruit. The leaves change color throughout the year and appear in shades of red, purple, bronze, and gold. Nandina also tolerates drought quite well. As a bonus, it has no serious pests to be vigilant about.
Yucca
Yucca is known for its toughness; it can grow in many different climates. It's a hardy evergreen plant with attractive, distinctive foliage. It produces long, sword-shaped leaves and thrives in full sun with moderate water in well-draining soil.