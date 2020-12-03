Grumpy’s Autumn All-Stars

The abundant summer rains really aided this flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) growing in my woods. It has been in color for over a month. I didn’t plant it, but its appearance tells me what it likes – full to part sun and acid, moist, well-drained soil containing lots of organic matter, such as decomposing leaves. This tree grows 15 to 30 feet tall in USDA Zones 5 to 9, but if you plant one, know the source. Northern grown trees don’t do well in the South and vice-versa.