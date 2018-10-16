10 Plants You Should Always Prune in the Fall

"Bloom time is the key, when it comes to pruning," according to The Grumpy Gardener. For some plants, careful pruning trims away old growth to make room for the new and to encourage flowering. Pruning can make plants hardier and help them overwinter too. Other plants, however, can't handle a fall pruning—such as azalea, viburnum, loropetalum, and lilac. If you prune a spring-blooming tree or shrub after its flower buds have formed, you'll be lopping away any opportunity for a spring showing. When in doubt, always remember this advice from The Grumpy Gardener, "The best time to prune a flowering tree, shrub, or vine is after it finishes blooming. Prune summer-flowering woody plants in late fall or winter. Ignore this rule and your plant probably won't bloom the next year."

There are some plants that can be pruned in the fall because they will form flower buds on new growth next season, not the old growth of last year. Read on for a list of plants you can prune, trim, and shear in the fall, with a few caveats.