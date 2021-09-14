These Invasive Plants Put on a Show During the Fall, But—Don't Be Fooled—They're Bad News

Any gardener can tell you that there are some gorgeous plants that are worse than bad houseguests. Invasive species can take over a garden, sending up shoots in every direction. They grow fast, reproduce quickly, and tend to put up with any sort of environment just so they can stick around longer, all while hogging up space and resources from the plants that were there first. Ask a gardener about Japanese knotweed and they may shudder in horror at the nefarious plant's ability to spread absolutely anywhere.

Despite the fact that invasive species are real pests, some of them are incredibly beautiful, brought over from Europe or Japan for use as ornamental additions to a garden. These plants settled in, adapted to their new climate where they may have no natural enemies like insects or disease, and just started spreading—and spreading and spreading. While invasive plants are a well-known phenomenon in the South (kudzu, anyone?) some of these shrubs put on such glorious displays in autumn that well-meaning landscapers and gardeners will occasionally still plant them without recognizing the environmental challenge they have just laid down.

Here are six invasive species that look beautiful in fall, but can wreak havoc on gardens and beyond.