Who says you can only enjoy pretty flowers during spring and summer? When the temperature starts to drop, your garden may end up suffering from neglect and overgrown plants. However, just because the end of summer is near, it doesn't mean it's the end of your garden. As the days get shorter, it's time to brighten up your landscaping, flower beds, and container gardens . All it takes is planting a few perennials and annuals to keep your garden alive through cold-weather season. Here, we've stuck to tradition and picked autumn beauties such as pansies , coneflowers, sedum, and mums in an array of textures and variant jewel-tone shades like red, gold, orange, and purple. But, you'll be pleasantly surprised to see a softer color palette represented in this blooming collection, too. We'd agree that spring garners the most attention for gardening enthusiasts. In all actuality, though, we think Southern gardens really show their true colors in fall. Don't believe us? Scroll for a little growing inspiration and dose of autumnal whimsy.