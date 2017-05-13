A Month-By-Month Guide for When to Plant Vegetables in the South
Picture this: you step outside your house at lunchtime, hungry for a classic tomato sandwich (with your choice of mayonnaise, of course; I prefer Duke's). You walk across your yard toward the garden and lean down to pick a fat juicy tomato, maybe a Cherokee Purple. It's warm, and when sliced, makes for a delicious sandwich. It's a beautiful thought.
And if you're looking out at your backyard right now and not seeing a garden, it's not too late! Treat this as your vegetable garden planner - it tells you when to plant vegetables. Remember, though, to make sure these are accurate according to your zone, as some of the times might shift.
Gardening Calendar:
What to Plant in January: Spend this month preparing the soil and the space you've chosen for your garden. This can be out in the yard, or you can grow vegetables in pots.
What to Plant in February: Beets
What to Plant in March: Cabbage, Carrots, Collards, Kale, Lettuce, Onions, Potatoes (white), Radishes, Swiss Chard, Turnips
What to Plant in April: Pole Beans, Broccoli, Cantaloupe, Corn, Spinach, Squash (summer and winter)
What to Plant in May: Lima Beans, Cucumbers, Eggplant, Okra, Peppers, Sweet Potatoes, Watermelon
What to Plant in June: Tomatoes
What to Plant in July: Pole Beans, Lima Beans, Pumpkins, Winter Squash
What to Plant in August: Kale, Beets, Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots
What to Plant in September: Kale, Onions, Swiss Chard, Turnips
From October through December: Spend these months preparing your next year's planting guide!
Check out this video.
Also, if there is something specific you want to grow and don't see it on the list, look into your state's extension agency's website. There, you can find resources to help you know when to plant your vegetables.
For other tips and helpful knowledge, read Southern Living's guide on starting a vegetable garden. If you're looking for an aesthetically pleasing vegetable garden, or you don't want to dedicate space in your yard to a garden plot, consider starting an edible garden of plants that are beautiful and functional. If you have questions, send them to the Grumpy Gardener!
You'll have plenty of vegetables to eat, but you probably won't be able to eat them all yourself. Give them as gifts or learn how to can and preserve them. Host a canning party!
Whatever you do, make sure to take advantage - or rather, eat - of all the beautiful fruits of your labor.