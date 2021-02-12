This Top-Rated Seed Pack Comes With Enough Seeds to Plant an Acre of Food

If you've ever considered growing your own food at home, now's a great time to start. Spring is just around the corner, and as soon as the last frost of the season has been replaced by warmer weather, you can expect vegetable seeds to thrive. One way to quickly get started on your own vegetable garden? Grab a pack of Open Seed Vault's Survival Garden heirloom seeds.
The seed pack is available on Amazon and comes with 15,000 non-GMO, non-hybrid heirloom vegetable seeds. That's enough to plant over an acre of food! But you can certainly start small if you don't have that much land to work with just yet.
With this seed pack, you can plant 32 varieties of vegetables, from tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, and green beans to lettuce, onions, okra, pumpkins, and more. All of the open-pollinated seeds are 100 percent naturally grown and have high germination rates, which means they're likely to grow and thrive. Along with the seeds, you'll also get a growing and seed-saving guide to help you through every step of the process.
Just think of all the soups, salads, and sides you can cook with your garden fresh vegetables. And instead of paying a visit to the grocery store or farmer's market in search of the best produce, you can walk out to your garden and harvest your own. What's better than that?
Amazon shoppers seem to be equally enthusiastic about this seed pack: More than 4,200 have given it a five-star rating and more 1,100 have left it a five-star review.
"I'm just learning how to garden, and I was amazed that every seedling I started actually grew," one reviewer wrote. "My garden is exploding!" another said.
But the most noteworthy review comes from someone who said their friend was able use the seeds to grow food after Hurricane Maria swept through the island of Dominica. "This packet of seeds is truly a Survival Garden… She's been able to grow enough food to feed her family and give away seeds to her friends and other family on the island."
Pick up the large seed pack from Amazon today to start your own vegetable garden, whether you have a plot of land in your backyard, planters on your porch, or pots by a windowsill inside.
Buy It: $39 (orig. $60); amazon.com