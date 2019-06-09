15 Easy Herbs To Start Growing in Your Garden

When warm weather sets in, it's already too late for most parts of the South to start plants from seeds. However, you can still create an herb garden with established plants from the nursery.

Whether garnishing a salad or blended into a homemade pesto, herbs make a delicious accompaniment to fruits, vegetables, and grilled meats. Since many of our favorite herbs are easy to grow, this is an ideal project for beginner gardeners. Here are our 15 top picks for starting an easy herb garden.