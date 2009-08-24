Ditch the Mower: 16 Lawn-Free Landscaping Ideas

Here's a yard we all aspire to: It's pretty year-round and requires almost no work. Not your traditional landscape (there's no lawn), this curbside eye-catcher has people passing by, hitting the brakes and strollers slowing their pace.

Homeowner Andy McKinnon couldn't be happier. "I enjoy cocktails on the porch with neighbors, and people are always stopping to ask about the mondo grass." Occasionally Andy pulls a weed or two, and that's about it. The yard is treated with a pre-emergence herbicide each February and May to keep the weeds in check.