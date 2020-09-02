Digz Washable Garden Gloves Are Raking in the 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The only thing more exciting to a Southern gardener than a good pair of gloves is the start of hydrangea season.

Green thumbs, listen up. There’s a gardening glove you need to know about if you don’t already. They’re cushioned in all the right places, have touch screen-compatible fingertips, an adjustable wrist strap, and can be thrown in the wash after you’re finished playing in the dirt. We’re talking about Digz Washable Garden Gloves and we have a feeling they’re everything your landscape-loving hands have been begging for (SHOP: $20.62; amazon.com).

Find a good set of gardening gloves and they'll repay you with hours of good clean fun. Emphasis on clean. We understand that there are some people who don’t mind a little dirt under the fingernails—small price to pay for those award-winning David Austin roses, they say—but smudging said dirt all over your phone when you’re trying to take a call from your daughter who desperately needs your Three-Ingredient Biscuit recipe (one part butter, one part flour, one part sour cream)? Now that’s a whole other issue entirely. The touch screen-compatible fingertips will never leave you missing a call so you can wash up first—and, when it comes to biscuits, time is always of the essence.

Beyond the call-waiting benefits, they feature leather palms that’ll save you from thorns, foam-padded knuckles, a terry cloth interior to absorb moisture and sweat, and a stretchy back and adjustable wrist strap for that like-a-glove fit.

If your gardening adventures often take you elbow-deep into thorny flora, you might want to upgrade to the Rose Picker Garden Gloves. They have all the reinforced padding and touchscreen capabilities, but with a longer cuff to ward off any forearm hazards. Oh, and they’re pretty cute too.

