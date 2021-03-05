Let's bring a little life inside our windows with an indoor windowsill herb garden. These windowsill herb garden kits are perfect for beginner and experienced gardeners alike. They'll have your fresh basil, chives, thyme, rosemary, mint, and more at-the-ready the next time you're dishing it up in the kitchen. There's nothing like fresh herbs to kick-up whatever you've got cooking, and these windowsill herb garden kits will be just the ticket to get you growing in a flash. Many of the options we've featured here have self-watering functions that come in handy for putting those herb gardens on autopilot. Others feature seed pods, special fibrous soil, and even an LED light for making your garden grow. We still managed to include a few no-frills picks that are great for kitchen gardeners who don't mind a daily check in with their little shrubs.