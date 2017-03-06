Front Door Container Gardens That Will Impress Guests

Green and white always feels like the right mix for spring. Birmingham floral designer Mark Thompson planted a tall, tidy boxwood topiary in a charming container that can accent the sidewalk year-round.

Free-flowing, evergreen star jasmine vines plus fragrant, perennial lemon thyme are planted around the topiary's base. Add a blooming spring annual, like 'Phloxstar White' phlox, to take center stage. Craving a bolder color? He suggests swapping out the phlox for violas or pansies, which are also early-spring favorites.

Give this arrangement full sun to part shade, and water regularly. Trim the star jasmine when needed. After spring, replace the phlox with a fresh summer annual (we like sunny marigolds) that can tolerate the container's conditions.