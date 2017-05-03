Use These 10 Plants to Build Your Fairy Garden

Read: Strawberry Sundae Hydrangea

There's a whole lot to love about the South's favorite flower. And here's yet another reason: a new selection called 'Strawberry Sundae' that puts on a colorful show throughout the summer. You will attract a family of fairies in no time.

Expect these shrubs to start sprouting mid-summer with creamy white conical blooms. Later, as nighttime temperatures begin to cool off, the color will start changing to rosy pink. The blooms will keep transitioning to a deep strawberry red by fall.