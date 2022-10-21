The Best Shrubs For Winter Containers

Dress up your porch or patio with gorgeous evergreen shrubs perfect for winter containers. The key to fabulous winter containers is evergreen foliage, but evergreen doesn't have to mean just green. Look for variegated varieties of your favorite shrubs for added interest or choose plants with golden or purple foliage. Winter blooms are a bonus. Here are shrubs that will make your winter containers dazzle. Be sure to check out the winter container tips below to guide your selection.

Winter Container Tips

When selecting shrubs for winter containers it is important to consider cold hardiness. Because the roots are not insulated beneath the soil, plants in containers cannot withstand the same cold temperatures they could if planted in the ground. To account for this difference, select plants that are hardy to temperatures two hardiness zones colder than local conditions. For example, if you live in USDA hardiness zone 8, you will want to use plants that are hardy to zone 6 in your containers. The ratings listed above are adjusted accordingly. Experienced gardeners often identify warmer niches in the garden where container plants can be grown beyond this range.

Most of the plants listed here are evergreen and will require occasional watering throughout the winter. Watering plants before an expected freeze will help moderate temperatures in the container. Be sure to use frost-proof containers such as those made of metal, stone, or fiberglass. Glazed pottery will stand up to winter temperatures much better than terracotta pots, which are prone to cracking.

The USDA hardiness zones listed in this article are adjusted for overwintering plants in outdoor containers.