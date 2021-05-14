Artificial Hanging Baskets That Look Like the Real Deal
Artificial hanging flower baskets are ideal for someone who doesn't have the strongest green thumb or the gal on the go. Artificial plants require zero upkeep and maintain vibrant colors year-round. They're designed for busy individuals who desire greenery in their home but don't have the time to take care of live plants. Let's face it, some of us just don't have the patience nor time to curate ornate hanging live floral baskets.
Artificial hanging baskets can spruce up indoor or outdoor spaces. Hang artificial plants on the veranda, from the ceiling in the sunroom, or in the kitchen...the options are endless. Artificial outdoor hanging baskets (or indoor) are the perfect gift for housewarming parties, weddings, holidays, or any special occasion.
Mixiflor Wisteria Hanging Flower Basket
BUY IT: $31; amazon.com
Bring an elegant touch of color to your home with these hanging wisteria flower baskets. Hang from the wall, door, mirror, banisters, fences, windowsill, or anywhere your heart desires.
Nearly Natural Bougainvillea Hanging Basket
BUY IT: $43.46; amazon.com
Measuring 32 x 32 x 24 inches, long and lush cascading vines extend gracefully around a traditional wicker planter housing vibrant South American bougainvilleas. They look so real that you'll fool all the neighbors.
OakRidge Petunia Flower Hanging Basket
BUY IT: $61.39; amazon.com
These vibrant petunias are encased in a 10-inch diameter basket crafted from metal and coco fiber, complete with an 18-inch chain. With a 4.5-star overall rating and high-quality craftsmanship, they'll bring a pop of cheery color wherever they're hung.
Hanging Basket with Silk Flowers
BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com
Hanging from an 11.4-inch chain, this hand-woven cone-shaped basket holds silk flowers, available in pink orchid or ivory. It comes with four bags of artificial flowers and each hanging branch has 19 forks of flowers and leaves. Assembly is quick and easy.
OakRidge Begonia Hanging Basket
BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com
This hanging flower basket comes fully assembled with coral, pink, or yellow begonias and an 18-inch metal chain. Your neighbors will be in awe of your green thumb, but little do they know, these lifelike flowers don't take a bit of work to keep up.
Mixiflor Silk Daisy Hanging Basket
BUY IT: $35.99; amazon.com
If you manage to kill every plant you buy like one 5-star reviewer, this round hanging basket with vibrant chrysanthemums and daisies is perfect for you. It will provide a pop of color all year long with no maintenance or upkeep necessary.
Mixiflor Silk Rose Hanging Flower Basket
BUY IT: $26.66; amazon.com
Bring an elegant touch of color into your home with this hanging basket of silk roses. One five-star reviewer shared, "They look great, and unless you walk up and try to smell them you can't tell they're artificial."
Artificial Fern Hanging Baskets
BUY IT: $12.73; amazon.com
This set of two artificial fern hanging baskets have flexible lush silk green vine leaves that can be extended to add depth and dimension. The leaves are crafted from UV-resistant and waterproof plastic for outdoor use.
Mynse Artificial Sunflowers Hanging Flower Basket
BUY IT: $26.66; amazon.com
Get creative with a weekend DIY project and assemble a few artificial hanging flower baskets. This 20-inch metal hanging round basket with a 10-inch diameter encases gorgeous silk sunflowers.
Homsunny Artificial Hanging Flower Basket with Silk Roses and Daisies
BUY IT: $32.99; amazon.com
This artificial hanging flower basket is available in four color selections with a 15.7-inch hanging chain. It comes with four packs of silk rosebud and daisy flowers, semi-circular plastic leaves, and hemispherical-shaped foam for a fun DIY project.
Home Hanging Floral Arrangement with Light Pink Geraniums
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com
This wicker basket contains light pink geraniums crafted from high-quality polyester and features a jute rope hanger. At 21 inches tall with a 21-inch diameter, it's a versatile home accent.
Nearly Natural Spider Plant Hanging Basket
BUY IT: $41.49; amazon.com
This decorative hanging basket contains spider wispy foliage that extends beyond its container. A self-proclaimed live plant enthusiast left a 5-star review, sharing that this spider plant is a delightful addition to her artificial hanging baskets collection.
Mynse Peony Artificial Hanging Flower Basket
BUY IT: $27.66; amazon.com
This metal basket hangs from a 19.6-inch chain with peonies and berries crafted from silk cloth and plastic. Assemble yourself and hang in a home, shop, restaurant, stairway, living room, screened-in porch, or any location you please.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Hanging Basket
BUY IT: $53.47; amazon.com
Artificial Christmas hanging baskets are the perfect way to add a festive appeal and instant Christmas spirit to any indoor or outdoor space. At a 20-inch height, the basket features 84 handcrafted branches trimmed with red berries, pine cones, snow, and 50 battery-operated white LED lights.