You've Got Mail! The Best Climbing Plants for Mailboxes

Let’s add a little pizzazz to the mail route with a few of our favorite climbing plants for your mailbox. These mailbox flowers are more than just plants to go around your mailbox, they’ll add charm, interest, and might even make your end-of-day mail check just a little more whimsical. Whatever climbing plants you choose for your mailbox, you'll want to ensure they're kept tidy, manicured, and away from the mailbox door and flag—your mail carrier will thank you.