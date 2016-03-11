The South's Most Iconic Plants

We'll never get tired of flowers, trees, and shrubs like hydrangeas, azaleas, and magnolias. Gardening in the South is a great way to add pops of color to your home's exterior or harvest herbs and crops to use in your favorite summer recipes.

Despite all the reasons to love Southern gardens, the high temperatures and humidity can complicate this activity—unless you know what plants will thrive in your region's weather conditions. Look for heat and drought-tolerant plants, be mindful of the areas in your yard that get full sun, and find beautiful species that love growing in the South. Read on for 12 of our favorite classic Southern plants.