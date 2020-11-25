Daffodils and Turkey Time!
Plant the first, eat the second.
Every February, I get emails from people who forgot to plant their spring bulbs in fall and want to know if they’ll still come up and bloom if planted so tardily. (Answer: Maybe.) However, this year there is no reason to forget. Thanks to sheltering at home, all of us are so bored, we’ll use any excuse to get outside. (“Back in 20 minutes. Need to go get my car keys polished.”) Plant those bulbs during the Thanksgiving holidays! It’s the perfect time.
One spring bulb stands far above the rest for Southern gardens – the daffodil (Narcissus sp.). Daffodils love our climate, need little winter chill, multiply readily, take but a modicum of care, come up for decades, and neither deer nor rodents will eat them. They offer lots of different sizes and forms and colors of yellow, white, pink, and orange. Though most prefer sun, some do quite well in light shade.
Here are 10 easy daffodils that grace Grumpy’s garden each spring.
Showy, white, 4-inch flowers with frilly, salmon-pink cups. Does well in filtered sun. Multiplies readily. 18 to 20 inches tall. One flower per stem. Early bloomer.
Huge, yellow, 5-inch flowers with orange cups. Multiplies readily. 18 to 20 inches tall. One flower per stem. Main-season bloomer.
Super-dependable, one of the most popular selections. White, 4-inch petals with frilly, chartreuse-yellow cups that fade to white. Multiplies readily. 18 to 20 inches tall. One flower per stem. Main-season bloomer.
The most shade-tolerant selection. Fragrant, nodding, white flowers with white cups. Multiplies readily. 14 to 16 inches tall. Up to five flowers per stem. Late bloomer.
The backbone of my display. White, 3-inch flowers with orange cups. Multiplies readily. 14 to 16 inches tall. One flower per stem. Early bloomer.
Very fragrant, upright, yellow flowers with orange cups. Great for places with mild winters. 16 to 18 inches tall. Up to six flowers per stem. Late bloomer.
Fragrant, double, 4-inch, soft yellow flowers with orange centers. 14 to 16 inches tall. One bloom per stem. Does better than most doubles in the South. Main-season to late bloomer.
Fragrant, pale yellow flowers with yellowish-pink cups that mature to white flowers with deep pink cups. Multiplies readily. 14 to 16 inches tall. Up to 3 flowers per stem. Main-season bloomer.
Very fragrant, bright yellow flowers with swept back petals and deeper yellow cups. Multiplies readily. 10 to 12 inches tall. Up to three flowers per stem. One of the earliest bloomers.