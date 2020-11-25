Every February, I get emails from people who forgot to plant their spring bulbs in fall and want to know if they’ll still come up and bloom if planted so tardily. (Answer: Maybe.) However, this year there is no reason to forget. Thanks to sheltering at home, all of us are so bored, we’ll use any excuse to get outside. (“Back in 20 minutes. Need to go get my car keys polished.”) Plant those bulbs during the Thanksgiving holidays! It’s the perfect time.