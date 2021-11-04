Now Is the Time To Start Growing Bulbs for Holiday Blooms

At Southern Living, we think about Christmas all year round. Once the current year's December issue is shipped off to press, it's time to start planning for the next. Last holiday season, I made it my mission to put some of what I'd been researching and writing about to practice and decorate my apartment. The cypress garland adorning my makeshift mantel (really a media console) and the swag (cut from excess garland) arranged on my bookshelf looked nothing like the pages of our magazine. But I'm happy to report I did find success in one of my seasonal projects—growing paperwhites.

Much to my delight, paperwhites really are as easy to grow as we've been saying. The key is starting the bulbs earlier in the season, so they'll be at peak bloom in time for the holidays. By the time I traveled home on Christmas eve, I had two bulb-forcing vases topped with perfectly droopy and fragrant paperwhite flowers to give my grandmothers. Not only were these gifts simple and affordable, but their organic beauty will also last beyond the holidays.

The hardest part was planning ahead. (Looking at you, fellow procrastinators!) Paperwhite bulbs take typically around four to six weeks to bloom. Start them around the first week of November in time for Thanksgiving or soon after Turkey Day in time for Christmas. Much of the fun is in watching them grow. Plus, the sprouting bulbs are decorations for your own place before they're given to brighten up someone else's.

WATCH: Create A Colorful Holiday Centerpiece With Fruit

Paperwhite bulbs can usually be found at your local garden shop. They can be grown in bulb-forcing vases with water, shallow bowls with fine gravel or pebbles, or pots with soil. Be careful not to drown your bulbs in water to avoid rot. For forcing vases, fill so water touches the bottom of the bulb; for bowls, fill so water just reaches the top of the gravel. Set them in a cool, sunny spot, and rotate the containers regularly for even growth. This year, I'm going to try the Grumpy Gardener's suggestion and add a little vodka to the water, which helps stunt the growth of the flowers' lanky stems.