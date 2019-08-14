Birds of Prey 101: Raptors You'll Commonly Find in the South

Birds of prey, also called raptors, are widespread across North America. There are many types of birds of prey commonly found in the South, including hawks, falcons, vultures, and owls. They can be identified by their sharp beaks and talons; they also have incredible eyesight, which allows them to see across great distances and identify prey on the ground far below them as they soar through the sky. These species are called birds of prey because their main sources of food include fish, rodents, and other small- and medium-sized vertebrates. While you'll usually see raptors soaring high in the sky, you may also encounter them on the ground or perched on a branch in a tree. If you encounter a raptor, there are a few things to remember. First, if you think the bird is injured, don't attempt to touch it or take it home with you. Instead, call the nearest wildlife rehabilitation center for instructions. On a related note, if you see a baby bird of prey hopping around on the ground, it's best to leave it there. Why? It's most likely not injured. Fledgling birds hop around below the nest as they gain their independence. At this stage, their parents are usually watching from a tree nearby. Read on for more information about raptors that live in the South, as well as a few ways to identify them if you see them.