Bird Feeders for Attracting the Most Beautiful Feathered Friends To Your Yard

What kind of bird feeder should you buy? With so many types of bird feeders, there are several factors to consider. Quality bird feeders are durable and crafted with sturdy materials to combat squirrels and other garden dwellers, easy to clean and set up, and tight enough to keep birdseed dry.
Depending on what species of birds you wish to attract, it's best to set up a variety of bird feeders around your yard with a diverse array of food. Some species gravitate towards one feeder over another.
Tray and platform feeders captivate a unique assortment of seed-eating birds but offer zero protection against inclement weather. Window feeders provide an exquisite view of finches, chickadees, titmice, and sparrows, but the seed must be changed daily if it becomes soiled. Tube feeders keep birdseed clean and dry and can accommodate several birds at once. House feeders are convenient because they hold large quantities of seed and defend against weather and droppings. However, they attract squirrels like no other, so a squirrel baffle is essential.
Constructed of indestructible polycarbonate, this 12-ounce bright red hummingbird feeder attracts hummingbirds from a distance and has four feeding ports. The nectar is placed in the bottom of the dish and snaps to the top, making it easy to clean with no leaks. Fill the circular moat with water to prevent ants from accessing the nectar.
Droll Yankee's cardinal platform feeder holds up to one pound of birdseed, fruit, suet, or mealworms with a 13" platform allowing multiple birds to feed simultaneously. The 15" UV-stabilized polycarbonate dome protects food and can be adjusted to control bird size.
Offer orioles nectar, jelly, and oranges in three different ways via four feeding ports, four jelly cups, and a spiked hanging rod. This durable polycarbonate plastic feeder is dishwasher safe, freeze-proof, comes with two suction cups, and has an ant guard. It's an affordable option among Lowe's bird feeders.
Crafted from a soft and malleable mesh material that can hold more than seven pounds of feed, the weather-resistant Kaytee finch feeder accommodates a crowd of birds to feed all at once. Hang from anywhere with a pre-looped cable.
Among Duncraft bird feeders, this is the best option to provide shelter for non-migrating birds. Up to six birds can perch at once on the removable ladder inside the roosting box. The front panel opens for easy cleanup and two perches permit birds to watch for predators.
Since 1969, Droll Yankee bird feeders have been crafted in the USA. The Flipper has a weight-activated motorized perch ring that will start spinning as soon as a squirrel hops on the feeder, "flipping" the squirrel off. One 5-star reviewer found this feeder effective and durably constructed, but not as entertaining as he hoped, "If you want to see squirrels flung out by centripetal force you need to watch many YouTube videos."
Hold up to eight pounds of birdseed with one of the largest Amazon bird feeders. Birds can graze from different mixes with individual compartments. A portion of every purchase is donated to bird habitat and conservation.
Measuring 10.5" x 8.5" x 8.5", this lightweight pavilion-shaped bird feeder hangs elegantly from a tree or hook. Crafted from wood and plastic, it's the most unique option among Walmart bird feeders. Place birdseed on the pavilion floor and wait for your feathered friends to arrive.
Audubon bird feeders are high quality and field-tested. The metal grid protects the feed and birds from their predators while allowing small birds to perch. Complete with four feeding ports, this ready-to-hang feeder holds up to 1.25 pounds of birdseed. Compared to other Home Depot bird feeders, this is the best choice for a tube feeder.
Inspired by Mason jars lining the shelves in your cupboard, this is Amazon's go-to glass bird feeder with eight feeding ports and a one-pound seed capacity. This feeder is easy to fill and clean, just unscrew the bottle from the base.
Crafted of materials that can stand the test of time, this pole-mounted feeder has adjustable hangers allowing you to shift feeders up and down the pole to your preferred height. Top hooks can hold nectar and five stable prongs secure it to the ground.
Calling all bird and cat lovers, this 4.5-star squirrel-proof window-mounted feeder is the birdhouse for you! Filling and cleaning are effortless with the sliding seed tray. Hold two cups of birdseed and two different seed types. With four suction cups, this feeder isn't going anywhere.