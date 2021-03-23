Bird Feeders for Attracting the Most Beautiful Feathered Friends To Your Yard

Tray and platform feeders captivate a unique assortment of seed-eating birds but offer zero protection against inclement weather. Window feeders provide an exquisite view of finches, chickadees, titmice, and sparrows, but the seed must be changed daily if it becomes soiled. Tube feeders keep birdseed clean and dry and can accommodate several birds at once. House feeders are convenient because they hold large quantities of seed and defend against weather and droppings. However, they attract squirrels like no other, so a squirrel baffle is essential.