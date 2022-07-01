The Best (and Worst!) Mulch for Your Garden

This first one, that I like, this is called pine straw. Falls from pine trees, people pick this up, they make it into bales. When you put it down, it stays in place, it doesn't wash away, it cools the soil. So If you've got a choice, you've got lots of pine trees in your area, pine straw is a very good option for you.



Next would be pine bark mini nuggets. What I like about this first of all is it has a really dark brown color, and that makes it work very well in the landscape. It stays in place. It doesn't wash away. It slowly decomposes, putting organic matter in the soil. And I think it's also the best mulch for using in containers when you wanna just top off that container and keep all the potting soil in there from splashing out.



Ground cypress mulch is another natural material, and it's perfectly good mulch. But I gotta confess, I don't like it as much as I like the pine bark mini nuggets. The main reason is simply the color. It just stands out. You look at the mulch first and it just shouts, hey, I just planted something.