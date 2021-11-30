The Best Gifts for Gardeners and Plant Lovers of All Types
My family has been gardening for generations. My paternal grandmother spent nearly every day in her vegetable "gardy," as she lovingly called it, while my other grandmother was always working in her flower beds. My parents passed on their love for the earth by raising me to know and appreciate the different flowers, fruits, vegetables, and crops we grew on our farm. I respect fellow gardeners because I know the patience and care they put into their work. So when it's time to celebrate them, finding the best gifts for gardeners takes a little time.
Most gardeners have the tools they need but might be too conservative to opt for the best pair of work boots, or perhaps they haven't gotten around to upgrading their kneeling pad that's seen better days. That's when a unique gardening gift is most appreciated. While they might not think to buy it for themselves, folks that love to garden would be delighted to receive a new sunhat or even a small gift that helps them enjoy prolonged time outdoors, like an inexpensive hummingbird feeder or a top-of-the-line wind chime.
My grandmothers and I might not have the exact same gardening needs, but we both cherish a thoughtful gift from someone who's looking to share our love for plant life. Every gift on this list is something I'd buy for myself or someone in my immediate family to elevate their love of gardening.
Read on for the best gifts for gardeners, no matter their age, skill level, or experience.
Best Gifts for Outdoor Gardeners
Related Items
Waterproof Kneeling Pad
If your garden lover is working outdoors, they're dropping to their knees to plant bulbs, getting back up, dropping to their knees again to check the soil, getting back up, and so on. Whether they already own a knee pad or not, chances are they could benefit from a new one. If they're not into pastels, opt for this practical kneeling pad for $10.
Gardening Gloves
Whether repotting philodendrons or pulling up carrots, a good pair of gloves is essential. What makes a great pair of gardening gloves? Breathability, free range of movement, and a rubber-coated palm to repel water. It's even better when you have a clean pair or two on standby.
Apron for Gardening
This gardening half-apron has pockets to store tools and gloves, a tie-waist to fit multiple sizes, and an ivory and gray pattern that's forgiving toward inevitable dirt stains.
L.L.Bean Duck Boots
A good set of work boots are a must for anyone spending time in the dirt, and why not gift your gardener the best? These 8-inch Thinsulate L.L.Bean boots for women will keep their feet warm while working, hiking, and running about town. Check out great options in L.L.Bean men's boots as well.
Leather Pruner Holster
When pruning plants, if you don't have an apron or gardening bag on hand, a leather pruner holster is the minimum requirement. Put away your quality shears easily with this clever gardening accessory.
Wildflower Seeds
There's nothing quite as joyful as a patch of wildflowers growing alongside the road. Gift your favorite gardener a blooming surprise with this 3-ounce bag of colorful perennial wildflower seeds. Help them scatter the seeds freely and enjoy the blooms in six to 12 weeks.
Corinthian Bells Copper Wind Chime
A garden or country patio is not complete without a quality wind chime, and Corinthian Bells makes the best of the best. Your gardener is sure to love this 27-inch copper wind chime as its melody plays with the breeze. To complete your gift, add on a hook so that's it ready to hang and enjoy immediately.
Wide Brim Straw Visor
Working in the garden calls for sun protection, and this wide-brim straw visor will help them stay safe. Visors not their thing? You can also go with a Stetson straw cowboy hat or a drawstring straw hat to shade out those summer rays.
Garden Seat and Tool Kit
This gardening stool and tool kit is a one-and-done gift for a garden lover. They can enjoy a place to sit while they work as well as easy tool access. They can even detach the tool bag if they'd rather do without the seat.
Gardening Tools for Kids
Let your little one discover the joy of gardening with this gardening kit for kids, complete with an apron, tools and tool bag, gloves, and even a small watering can. For under $25, this is a fun way to introduce the love of the land to aspiring gardeners and children.
Rose Pruning Gloves
Every rose has its thorn, so protect your garden-loving friend by buying them a good pair of rose pruning gloves. These goat-grain gloves keep your skin prick-free, and the design makes for easy pruning.
Auger Drill Bit for Planting
When it comes time to plant the season's flowers and vegetables, work smarter, not harder. This drill bit attaches to your power drill and drills a hole directly in the soil that's perfectly sized to drop your bulb in. Not only does this save time and energy, but it's also quite fun to use.
For small-bulbed plants like buttercups and onions, opt for this size. For larger bulbs like tulips and irises, opt for this size.
Droll Yankees Hummingbird Feeder
Part of the joy of gardening is watching the wildlife enjoy the outdoors, too. Watch the hummingbirds come and go when you entice them with this window hummingbird feeder from Droll Yankees. For under $20, this is a wonderful gift that will house joyful moments all season.
Folding Rake
Anyone ready to get in the dirt is going to need a good rake. Short on space? With this foldable, adjustable rake, you can work the soil when you need to and easily store it away once you're satisfied with your work.
Garden Cart Rolling Scooter
While a good gardening stool or kneeling pad is enough for some, if your gardener is working with a lot of land, this rolling tractor seat will make things much easier for them. With the scooter's sturdy wheels and good-sized basket, they can quickly move down the row of their garden without exhausting their knees.
Triangle Hoe
It's likely your garden lover has a regular hoe, but a triangle hoe is a step up. It offers precision in a way that a regular hoe can't. You can use it straight on to accurately tackle weeds without harming your plants or run it along the soil sideways for a wider cut.
Leaf Mosaic Stepping Stone Kit
Give the gift of a handmade stepping stone for a grandparent or loved one's garden. This kit includes a step-by-step guide as well as all the materials needed to make a mosaic hand mold stepping stone that is sure to make your recipient smile each time they see it on the ground.
Best Gifts for Houseplant Lovers
Related Items
Planter and Saucer, Set of Two
Target's affordable planter selection is one of the best-kept secrets among houseplant aficionados. They offer planters in various sizes, colors, and materials, as well as hanging planters and self-watering options. Want to impress your plant parent with your gift-giving skills? Choose planters with a drainage hole and saucer, like this set.
Bamboo Adjustable Plant Stand
Plant stands are always a good idea for houseplant enthusiasts, and this mid-century modern one is adjustable, so you can switch out various-sized planters as you please. This stand comes in four different shades to match a variety of décor styles, and it looks much more expensive than its $26 price tag.
Cacti and Succulents 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Tackle this puzzle with plant-loving friends over a long weekend or slowly piece it together on your own. Watch as popular succulents like haworthia and echeveria come to life as you complete this 1,000-piece puzzle.
Arlo Glass Watering Can
This is technically a watering can your plant parent can use to nourish their houseplants, but it also doubles as a unique vase for displaying fresh-cut flowers or dried floral arrangements.
Best Gifts for Anyone
Related Items
Botanical Flour Sack Cotton Napkins
Plant people delight in greenery wherever they can find it. Help your garden lover set their table in style with these super soft botanical napkins that are sure to bring joy to their space.
Carhartt Men's Unlined Overall
Whether you're an avid gardener who appreciates Carhartt overalls for their durability or an urban gardener who loves the trending brand, a set of these overalls will surely bring a smile to your face if you receive them.
Half Baked Harvest Cookbook
Got a basket full of fresh peppers and aren't sure what to do with them? Inspire your favorite gardener with this best-selling cookbook from Tieghan Gerard: Half Baked Harvest: Recipes from My Barn in the Mountains. Each page is filled with photos and mouth-watering recipes that'll bring out the best in your vegetables.
Otherland Canopy Candle
No green thumb is required for this coconut and soy wax blend Otherland candle. Fill your garden lover's home with scents of California fig, ivy greens, and summer dew.
Berry Bowl
Whether you're washing and storing freshly picked blueberries or just transferring them from a store-bought container, this berry bowl will make that fruit look even more luscious. If you're a gardener yourself, sweeten the deal by gifting this with freshly grown treats inside.
Cocktail Grow Kit
Grow kits are sometimes frowned upon by those with extensive green thumbs, but this cocktail grow kit is a fun exception to the rule. If cocktails aren't your thing, opt for a salsa or pizza grow kit instead. Cheers!
Flower Drying Gel
Preserve your sentimental spring blooms with this box of non-toxic silica gel crystals. Drying florals is an excellent project for the family or a nice, quiet moment for yourself, as the meditative act of preserving flowers is just as rewarding as the resulting dried bloom.
Farmer's Almanac 2022
An inexpensive and useful gift, every gardener should have at least one Farmer's Almanac on them at all times. New gardeners can enjoy learning how astrology affects their plants and crops, while more seasoned gardeners can follow along for optimal planting times for spring and fall blooms.
Blue & White Ceramic Plant Markers
Label your herbs with flair with this set of four blue and white ceramic plant markers. Each one is hand-painted and includes ample space to label young plants or herbs.
Floral Stitched Notebook, Set of Three
Whether for writing down a grocery list, sketching out garden plans, or just journaling daily thoughts, these floral notebooks from Rifle Paper Co. will delight a flower-loving friend.
Willow Tree Angel of the Garden
This hand-painted resin figurine is a thoughtful gift that can sit on a shelf or bedside table and remind your gardener of the place they love. Does your gardener have a soft spot for sunflowers? Add in the sunshine angel figurine for $30 more.