The Best Gifts for Gardeners and Plant Lovers of All Types

Auger Drill Bit for Planting

When it comes time to plant the season's flowers and vegetables, work smarter, not harder. This drill bit attaches to your power drill and drills a hole directly in the soil that's perfectly sized to drop your bulb in. Not only does this save time and energy, but it's also quite fun to use.

For small-bulbed plants like buttercups and onions, opt for this size. For larger bulbs like tulips and irises, opt for this size.