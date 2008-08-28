Beginner's Guide to Crepe Myrtle Care

Wonder how to select, plant, and care for these fabulous trees? We give you all the answers.

The South's love affair with crepe myrtles is undeniable. In some areas, you see them on practically every street--and for good reason. Few plants can match their combination of spectacular summer flowers, colorful autumn foliage, and handsome sculptural trunks. If you're thinking of adding one or more crepe myrtles to your landscape this season, the following tips will help you make a good decision.

Selecting the Right Crepe Myrtle

Seeing a crepe myrtle in its full summer splendor sends some of us running to the garden shop to buy a plant the same color. But don't buy impulsively. Pay attention to the plant's tag. Make sure that it is not only the exact color that you want, but also the right size and look you hope to achieve.

Crepe myrtles range in size from dwarf selections that grow less than 3 feet tall to several that reach upwards of 30 feet. Knowing the mature height of a plant before you buy it and planting the proper size for the site will save you much heartache and backache in the future. If you're in the Upper South, you should also look for selections that are extra cold-hardy.

Where to Plant Crepe Myrtles

Crepe myrtles have many landscape uses. Planted together, they make a large deciduous hedge or screen. A single tree can create a distinctive focal point, while a pair framing a front door greets visitors with a warm Southern welcome.

Be sure to choose the right size for your needs. The larger types need room to grow without encroaching on buildings, power lines, or walkways. Medium-size selections that will grow from 12 to 15 feet are perfect for a small courtyard or garden home. The dwarf selections look great in large containers, foundation plantings, and even incorporated into perennial beds. Also, remember that crepe myrtles love sun. The amount of flower production is greatly reduced in light shade, and full shade can prevent blooming altogether.

How to Prune Crepe Myrtles for More Flowers

Once crepe myrtles have bloomed and shed their first flowers, they will set seed. The small round seedpods or capsules usually weigh the limbs down, making them sag. Using a sharp pair of clippers, cut off the seedpods. New shoots with buds will quickly appear, and you will get a second bloom. If the temperatures stay warm into the fall and you continue to remove spent flowers, you may get a third or fourth.

How to Plant Crepe Myrtles

Late fall to early spring is the best time to plant. But a lot of folks buy and plant their crepe myrtle in summer because they select it while it is blooming. That works too, but watering well during the summer months is crucial to transitioning it into your garden. No matter when you plant, water your crepe myrtle well before putting it in the ground. This will help it take up water after planting. Mulch to conserve moisture and keep down weeds. Apply a fertilizer such as Schultz Starter Plus Transplanting Solution or Vigoro Starter Fertilizer as recommended on the label.

Troubleshooting Common Crepe Myrtle Problems

As soon as crepe myrtle leaves unfurl, look for aphids. Their sugary excretions causes sooty mold. This covers the leaves, making them look black and unattractive; a bad infestation will eventually turn leaves yellow and may hinder blooming.

Control these pests by spraying with insecticides that target aphids (such as malathion, diazinon, or ultra-fine horticultural oil) in the summer as soon as they appear. Spray both sides of the foliage thoroughly, and be sure to get the tips of new shoots and flowerbuds. Repeat this treatment as necessary.

A white powdery fungus called powdery mildew sometimes attacks the leaves of many older selections of crepe myrtles. Although the disease may keep the trees from blooming when it becomes severe, most trees aren't permanently damaged.