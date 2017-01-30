7 Landscaping Trends You Need to Get In On This Year
The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) announced their top trends for 2017 and, naturally, it has us hankering to get a little dirt under our nails.
1. Green on Green on Green
Willy Wonka yards with a rainbow of color are so 2016. This year, varying shades of green are the way to go. [See also: 2017 Pantone Color of the Year]
2. Hygge Moves In
Even yards are getting the cozy treatment. It's all about aromatic flowers, serene water features, and snug seating arrangements.
3. Upgraded Outdoor Kitchens
Yep, keeping up with the Joneses will cost you. A built-in outdoor kitchen complete with mobile app-controlled appliances isn't in our budget this year but we might be able to splurge for a new chimney starter.
4. Anything But Uniform
Various forms of hardscape materials (think pebble paths, stone planters, wood decks) are mixing things up in yards across the country. Using a variety of materials help keep things casual and comfortable (see #2).
5. Bees, Birds, and Butterflies
Incorporating native plants that encourage pollinators is steadily gaining popularity with homeowners. Easy-to-follow guides make finding the best flora for the job almost as easy as paint by numbers.
6. New Grass Varieties
Our very own Grumpy Gardener called this one last year when he urged readers to "lose the lawn." The NALP says cultivated grass varieties—or cultivars— are going to be the next big thing. Word is, they're the ticket for drought-prone areas (read: the South).
7. Going Up
Gardens are moving on up. Skyscrapers, restaurants, and even double-decker buses are getting in on the action as green roofs become more prominent.