Stinging Blue Sea Creatures Washing Up On Texas Beach

Beachgoers are being advised to watch where they step in the Galveston area after the appearance of tiny blue sea creatures known to sting.

The Galveston Bay Area Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist recently reported sightings of porpita porpita on the popular Texas beach, prompting a warning from Galveston Island State Park.

“Keep an eye out for them when you are walking along the shore,” park officials wrote on Facebook Monday alongside photos of the creature, commonly known as blue button jellyfish, washed up on the beach.

Though often misclassified as jellyfish, blue buttons are actually chondrophores. Similar to siphonophores (which include the Portuguese man o' war), each individual is actually a hydroid colony of hydrozoan polyps.

Blue buttons range in color from bright blue to yellow and can grow up to an inch in diameter. According to the Galveston Bay Area Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist, they have two body parts; the float (main body) and the hydroid colony (the tentacles that stick out).

“The tentacles appear in bright blue, turquoise and even yellow color. On our shoreline, turquoise is the most common,” the organization explained. “These tentacles end in stinging cells called nematocysts. They are mostly found in the summer months.”

Though blue buttons do not have a dangerous sting, they can hurt and cause skin irritation, so keep those eyes peeled!

