Stinging Blue Sea Creatures Washing Up On Texas Beach

Galveston officials warned visitors to “keep an eye out” for these tiny menaces.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023
Blue Button Jellyfish (porpita porpita)
Photo:

Kwhisky/Getty Images

Beachgoers are being advised to watch where they step in the Galveston area after the appearance of tiny blue sea creatures known to sting. 

The Galveston Bay Area Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist recently reported sightings of porpita porpita on the popular Texas beach, prompting a warning from Galveston Island State Park. 

“Keep an eye out for them when you are walking along the shore,” park officials wrote on Facebook Monday alongside photos of the creature, commonly known as blue button jellyfish, washed up on the beach. 

Though often misclassified as jellyfish, blue buttons are actually chondrophores. Similar to siphonophores (which include the Portuguese man o' war), each individual is actually a hydroid colony of hydrozoan polyps.

Blue buttons range in color from bright blue to yellow and can grow up to an inch in diameter. According to the Galveston Bay Area Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist, they have two body parts; the float (main body) and the hydroid colony (the tentacles that stick out). 

“The tentacles appear in bright blue, turquoise and even yellow color. On our shoreline, turquoise is the most common,” the organization explained. “These tentacles end in stinging cells called nematocysts. They are mostly found in the summer months.” 

Though blue buttons do not have a dangerous sting, they can hurt and cause skin irritation, so keep those eyes peeled!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Blue Sea Dragon
Look Out For Blue Sea Dragons Washing Up On Texas Beaches
Boats docked in marina in Homer, Alaska.
The Prettiest Beach Towns In Every Southern State
Commodore Perry Estate
18 Best New Hotels In Texas—Plus 6 More Opening Soon
This beloved family beach town on Mustang Island known affectionately and proudly as Port “A” has done a remarkable job of recovering in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and its 6.3 miles of broad, flat sands remain a great place t
The 10 Best Beaches In Texas To Visit, From State Parks To Small Towns
Shells and Ocean on Sanibel Island, Florida
The Best Southern Beaches For Avid Shellers
Aerial view of Orange Beach, Alabama at sunset in June
The Best Beaches In Alabama
4002201-sarasota-florida_0
The Best Little Beach Towns To Visit in Summer
Daufuskie Island, South Carolina
The South's Most Under-the-Radar Beaches
Family on the Beach
The Best Family Beach Vacations In The South
Annapolis Maryland Dock
Top 20 Memorial Day Weekend Destinations in the South
South's 50 Best Small Towns
The 50 Best Small Towns In The South 2023
Usa, Florida, Miami, Kery Byscaine, Crandon Beach, (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)
20 Florida Beaches That Could Pass For the Caribbean
Fairhope, Alabama
The South's Best Girlfriend Getaways
Beaufort South Carolina
The South's Best Small Towns 2022
This beloved family beach town on Mustang Island known affectionately and proudly as Port “A” has done a remarkable job of recovering in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and its 6.3 miles of broad, flat sands remain a great place t
Best Things To Do In Port Aransas, Texas
Portuguese Man O War
Toxic Portuguese Man O' War Washing Up on Southern Beaches