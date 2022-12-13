Texas Oysters Recalled After “A Few Dozen” People Sickened

The recalled oysters were harvested from Galveston Bay.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022
Eating Raw Oyster
Photo:

MelanieMaya/Getty Images

It’s been a rough few weeks for oysters.

On the heels of last month’s recall of potentially contaminated raw oysters from South Korea that were distributed across much of the South, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay

The recall follows reports of a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness among people—including 19 restaurant diners in Louisiana—who ate raw oysters harvested from those waters between November 17 and December 7. 

"DSHS epidemiologists are working with local health departments to investigate cases of illness, and DSHS will test water samples collected in the recall area to determine when it may safely reopen to oyster harvesting,” DSHS said in a statement. “No other species of seafood is affected.”

Texas DSHS advises consumers who purchased Texas oysters since November 17 to check the packaging to see if they were harvested in TX 1. If the oysters were unpackaged, they should contact the seller to learn the source. All oysters from TX 1 should be discarded.

TX 1 was closed to harvesting on December 8 after reports from health departments in Southeast Texas and Florida that people who had consumed oysters from the area had gotten sick. Reported symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills, and headache. People experiencing any of these symptoms after eating oysters should contact their health care provider and tell them about the exposure to oysters. 

For more information visit dshs.texas.gov. 

