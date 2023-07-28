Funny Cide, Kentucky Derby And Preakness-Winning Horse, Dies At Age 23

Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness-winning horse, has died at age 23 after complications from colic.

The Kentucky Horse Park where Funny Cide resided announced his passing on social media last week, saying, “He will be greatly missed by his friends at the Kentucky Horse Park, Sackatoga Stable, and all his devoted fans.”

The New York-bred gelding—a neutered horse—almost completed the Triple Crown in 2003 coming in third in the Belmont Stakes.

Nicknamed the “Gutsy Gelding,” Funny Cide had just celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Triple Crown berth earlier this year.

Despite retiring from racing in 2007, the president of Kentucky Horse Park said Funny Cide was born to race and kept that mindset until he died.

“He was just that kind of horse. If you put a saddle on him, he’d be ready to go,” Lee Carter said, “He wouldn’t have necessarily won but he’d be ready to race.”

As a part of the Hall of Champions, a “living and breathing attraction” at the park, Funny Cide’s story was shared to visitors for 15 years.

Part of that story was his purchase by a group of high school friends from Sackets Harbor, New York, who used to travel to races in a school bus. Funny Cide was trained by Barclay Tagg at Sackatoga Stable, who expressed their sadness over his death.

“We are heartbroken at the news of Funny Cide's passing... to say we will miss him is an understatement. Rest well, old boy,” a post on Facebook said.

Funny Cide will be buried at the Memorial Walk of Champions alongside past Thoroughbred residents and a public memorial service is expected at a later date, Kentucky Horse Park said in a statement.

