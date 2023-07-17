Florida Neighborhood Invaded By Bunnies As Frustrated Residents Push For Rescue

Swamp eels, pythons, land snails, iguanas, and… bunnies? That’s right folks, you can now add cute and cuddly lionhead rabbits to the list of invasive species running amok in Florida.

Between 60 and 100 bunnies have invaded Jenada Isles, an 81-home community in Wilton Manors, Associated Press reports. The fuzzy intruders are descendants of a group let loose by a backyard breeder when she moved away from the leafy Fort Lauderdale suburb two years ago.

Though harmless compared to Burmese pythons and land snails, the bunnies aren’t exactly welcome, and have menaced homeowners by digging up lawns, begging for food, chomping through wires, and more.

Resident Alicia Griggs is spearheading a grassroots effort to remove the bunnies from the neighborhood and put them in homes where they are safe from predators, summer heat, and the possibility of exterminators. A domesticated breed, lionhead rabbits, are much better suited to life indoors.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has said that it will not interfere as the rabbits pose no immediate threat to wildlife. So, their fate lies in the hands of Griggs and other supporters.

“They really need to be rescued. So we’ve tried to get the city to do it, but they’re just dragging their feet,” Griggs, a real estate agent, told AP. “They think that if they do that, then they’ll have to get rid of iguanas and everything else that people don’t want around.”

The clock is ticking for the bunnies. Wilton Manors is reportedly holding off on an approved plan to have them exterminated in order to give Griggs time to gather enough money to relocate the rabbits instead. Griggs needs to raise $20,000 to $40,000 to put together a rescue group to capture, neuter, vaccinate, shelter, and then give away the lionhead rabbits. (You can find her GoFundMe page here.)

“People don’t realize they’re exotic pets and they’re complicated. They have a complicated digestive system and they have to eat a special diet," she told AP. “You can't just throw any table scraps at them.”

Eric Stewart, executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, told AP that domesticated rabbits cannot survive on their own. The only reason the Wilton Manors colony grows is because they, well… breed like rabbits. Females can birth litters of two-to-six offspring every month, starting when they are about 3 months old.

“Every morning, I get up and first thing I do is cover up the holes and chase them out of the backyard. I like them, I just wish they would go somewhere else,” resident John King told AP. “Rescue would be great.”

