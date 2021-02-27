26 Raspberry Desserts That'll End Your Meal on a Bright Note
Bursting with flavor, raspberries can add a bright note to nearly every dessert recipe in your repertoire. Their ruby red color and bold berry flavor pairs well with some of our other favorite ingredients like chocolate, lemon, and lime, but feel free to let them stand alone as well. In some of our favorite recipes like Battenberg Cake and Crepe Cake, raspberries act as the glue that holds the dessert together and adds another depth of flavor. In others, like our Raspberry Truffle Shortcake and White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake, they take center stage.
Head to a U-Pick farm or your local farmers’ market in the warm summer months to get the most fresh and flavorful berries. If you’re in a pinch or looking for an off-season fix, picking up a bag of frozen berries from your grocery store’s freezer section will do the trick.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Puree raspberries and then strain them to remove the seeds before combining with cream cheese for this sweet, pink frosting.
Raspberry Crumble Bars
Let these bars cool completely before cutting to get clean and perfect squares.
Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars
Use toasted ground almonds to make the crust of this buttery bar cookie, and almond extract for the filling. The nutty flavor will balance out the sweetness and tartness of the berries and rhubarb.
White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake
White chocolate glaze and fresh raspberries top this delicious pound cake loaf.
Rainbow Sherbet Cake
Three of your favorite frozen flavors — pineapple, orange, and raspberry — create sweet layers in this pound cake.
Raspberry Truffle Shortcake
Fresh raspberry and hot fudge gives your shortcake recipe a fun twist.
Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting
Salted milk chocolate frosting balances out the sweet raspberries in this cake to make it perfect for any time of day.
Raspberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies
Drizzle white chocolate over these shortbread-like cookies for a splash of extra sweetness.
Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream
These cupcakes are pretty as can be with their yellow cake and pink buttercream frosting.
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
Use raspberries and blueberries to make these beautiful cheesecake bars that are sure to steal the show in flavor and presentation.
Peach Melba Ice-Cream Pie
Raspberry sorbet adds a layer of ruby red to this ice cream pie.
Candy Cane Cake Bars
Use raspberry jam to hold together the layers of cake in these festive bars.
Peach-Raspberry Buckle
Fold half the fruit into the batter and place the other half on top of the batter so as the cake bakes, it buckles around the fruit.
Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler
Cream cheese ice cream rounds out this berry dessert.
Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes
These shortcake cookies are even better with the addition of cornmeal for extra crunch.
Triple Berry Sonker with Dip
Use a 3⁄4-inch round cutter to cut holes in the dough. This will let the bright berries peep through as they bake.
Crepe Cake
Raspberry preserves are spread between each crepe layer.
Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel
These berry muffins are a perfect addition to your breakfast or brunch table.
Battenberg Cake
Raspberry jam holds together the layers of this beautiful multi-colored and multi-flavored cake.
Tipsy Berries
Add bourbon to these berries for a fun summer spin on ambrosia.
Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisù Trifle
Three of our favorite flavors come together to make this easy dessert.
Blackberry-Raspberry Truffle Cake
Start this recipe with boxed cake mix to make the holiday prep a little lighter.
Mini Berry Cobblers
Use raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries to make these single-serving cobblers.
Raspberry Sauce
Drizzle on pancakes or waffles for a sweet breakfast addition.
Raspberry Panna Cotta
Add cardamom to bring out the holiday spirit in this silky custard.
Berry Bread Pudding
Top this bread pudding with raspberry sauce and bake until golden brown.