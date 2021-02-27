26 Raspberry Desserts That'll End Your Meal on a Bright Note

By Sierra Guardiola
February 27, 2021
Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Bursting with flavor, raspberries can add a bright note to nearly every dessert recipe in your repertoire. Their ruby red color and bold berry flavor pairs well with some of our other favorite ingredients like chocolate, lemon, and lime, but feel free to let them stand alone as well. In some of our favorite recipes like Battenberg Cake and Crepe Cake, raspberries act as the glue that holds the dessert together and adds another depth of flavor. In others, like our Raspberry Truffle Shortcake and White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake, they take center stage.

Head to a U-Pick farm or your local farmers’ market in the warm summer months to get the most fresh and flavorful berries. If you’re in a pinch or looking for an off-season fix, picking up a bag of frozen berries from your grocery store’s freezer section will do the trick.

Lemon Raspberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake

Puree raspberries and then strain them to remove the seeds before combining with cream cheese for this sweet, pink frosting.

Raspberry Crumble Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Raspberry Crumble Bars

Let these bars cool completely before cutting to get clean and perfect squares.

Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Use toasted ground almonds to make the crust of this buttery bar cookie, and almond extract for the filling. The nutty flavor will balance out the sweetness and tartness of the berries and rhubarb.

White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Styling: Kay Clarke, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

White chocolate glaze and fresh raspberries top this delicious pound cake loaf.

Rainbow Sherbet Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Rainbow Sherbet Cake

Three of your favorite frozen flavors — pineapple, orange, and raspberry — create sweet layers in this pound cake.

Raspberry Truffle Shortcake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Raspberry Truffle Shortcake

Fresh raspberry and hot fudge gives your shortcake recipe a fun twist.

Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Salted milk chocolate frosting balances out the sweet raspberries in this cake to make it perfect for any time of day.

Raspberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Raspberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

Drizzle white chocolate over these shortbread-like cookies for a splash of extra sweetness.

Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

These cupcakes are pretty as can be with their yellow cake and pink buttercream frosting.

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Use raspberries and blueberries to make these beautiful cheesecake bars that are sure to steal the show in flavor and presentation.

Peach Melba Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Melba Ice-Cream Pie

Raspberry sorbet adds a layer of ruby red to this ice cream pie.

Candy Cane Cake Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Candy Cane Cake Bars

Use raspberry jam to hold together the layers of cake in these festive bars.

Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Fold half the fruit into the batter and place the other half on top of the batter so as the cake bakes, it buckles around the fruit.

Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Cream cheese ice cream rounds out this berry dessert.

Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes

These shortcake cookies are even better with the addition of cornmeal for extra crunch.

Triple Berry Sonker with Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Triple Berry Sonker with Dip

Use a 3⁄4-inch round cutter to cut holes in the dough. This will let the bright berries peep through as they bake.

Crepe Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crepe Cake

Raspberry preserves are spread between each crepe layer. 

Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

These berry muffins are a perfect addition to your breakfast or brunch table.

Battenberg Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Battenberg Cake

Raspberry jam holds together the layers of this beautiful multi-colored and multi-flavored cake.

Tipsy Berries

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Tipsy Berries

Add bourbon to these berries for a fun summer spin on ambrosia.

Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisù Trifle

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisù Trifle

Three of our favorite flavors come together to make this easy dessert.

Blackberry-Raspberry Truffle Cake

Recipe: Blackberry-Raspberry Truffle Cake

Start this recipe with boxed cake mix to make the holiday prep a little lighter.

Mini Berry Cobblers

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mini Berry Cobblers

Use raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries to make these single-serving cobblers.

Raspberry Sauce

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Raspberry Sauce

Drizzle on pancakes or waffles for a sweet breakfast addition.

Raspberry Panna Cotta

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Raspberry Panna Cotta

Add cardamom to bring out the holiday spirit in this silky custard.

Berry Bread Pudding

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Berry Bread Pudding

Top this bread pudding with raspberry sauce and bake until golden brown.

