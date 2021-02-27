26 Raspberry Desserts That'll End Your Meal on a Bright Note

Bursting with flavor, raspberries can add a bright note to nearly every dessert recipe in your repertoire. Their ruby red color and bold berry flavor pairs well with some of our other favorite ingredients like chocolate, lemon, and lime, but feel free to let them stand alone as well. In some of our favorite recipes like Battenberg Cake and Crepe Cake, raspberries act as the glue that holds the dessert together and adds another depth of flavor. In others, like our Raspberry Truffle Shortcake and White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake, they take center stage.

Head to a U-Pick farm or your local farmers’ market in the warm summer months to get the most fresh and flavorful berries. If you’re in a pinch or looking for an off-season fix, picking up a bag of frozen berries from your grocery store’s freezer section will do the trick.