These Plum Recipes Will Have Your Summer Table Dressed To Impress
Plum cake recipes, plum jam recipes, and more—these fresh plum recipes put the gorgeous little fruit to use in the most delicious ways imaginable. Whether we’re talking a full, three-course dinner that’ll be on the table in 30 minutes or less, or a decadent cornmeal cake that has us debating whether it’s time for breakfast or dessert, these flavorful plum recipes are bound to dazzle your table and your tastebuds. The secret to making the most of this collection of seasonal recipes is to start with gorgeous fresh plums that aren’t too ripe or too hard. They should give just slightly to the touch, though you should avoid pressing excessively as you stake them out. Finally, if they need an additional day or two to ripen, just place them into a brown paper bag and store in a dark place for 24 to 48 hours. Now, who’s ready to get cooking?
Glazed Pork with Fresh Plums
Recipe: Glazed Pork with Fresh Plums
You’ll never believe this meal comes together in just 30 minutes. The pork will cook quickly then rest for 10 minutes, which is when you’ll create that sweet and tangy pan sauce.
Grilled Pork Loin Steaks with Cherry-Plum Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Pork Loin Steaks with Cherry-Plum Sauce
The pork loin roast is cut into eight 2-inch-thick slices, each wrapped in a thick cut of bacon and seasoned with olive oil, salt, pepper, and rosemary before grilling. The sweetness of the Cherry-Plum Sauce is kept in check with the addition of balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard.
Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
Recipe: Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
Use any kind of mixed fresh berries you choose, just keep the amount the same as is specified in the ingredient list. As the cake bakes, the batter nestles around all the fresh fruit, cooking it just enough to ensure each bite is bursting with gorgeous, fruity flavor.
Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa
Recipe: Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa
This entire dish comes together in just under 30 minutes, providing the perfect summertime supper in a flash. A jalapeno pepper and chopped red onion bring a bit of heat that plays off the sweet, ripe plums.
Plum Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Plum Pork Tenderloin
It would be a tragedy if even a drop of the plum sauce went to waste. We recommend serving with jasmine rice to soak it all up.
Lavender-Plum Shrub
Recipe: Lavender-Plum Shrub
If you haven't tried a vinegar-based shrub cocktail before, allow us to make the introduction. Our version calls for apple cider vinegar, red plums, vanilla, and fresh lavender to create the fruit-infused sipper. It needs a few days to chill in the fridge before serving so the flavors meld.
Plum Cake
Recipe: Plum Cake
You can call this breakfast or dessert—we won’t judge. Whatever you do, don’t neglect the sprinkling of slivered almonds on the top. They’ll create the most delicious crunch with every bite.
Honeyed Plum Galette
Recipe: Honeyed Plum Galette
A few impactful ingredients create quite the medley of flavor in our Honeyed Plum Galette. Cardamom, gingersnaps, and—of course—the most perfectly ripe plums you can get your hands on will steal the show.
Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie
Recipe: Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie
Ripe peaches and plums pair with a simple mixture of sugar, cinnamon, butter, salt, and flour to create one mind-blowing crumble. The best part? We made it on a jelly roll pan fit for a crowd—the recipe makes a whopping 12 servings.
Ginger-Plum Slump
Recipe: Ginger-Plum Slump
If you’re from up North, you might have heard a slump referred to as a grunt. No matter what you call it, we can all agree this dumpling-topped fruit dessert is a hands-down winner.
Sweet-Hot Plum-Glazed Ham
Recipe: Sweet-Hot Plum-Glazed Ham
What is it about ham that just begs for a sweet glaze? This one starts with a plum-preserve base and turns up the dial with a bit of heat from dried crushed red pepper flakes.
Spiced Plum Chutney
Recipe: Spiced Plum Chutney
It’s spicy, sweet, perfectly seasoned, and you absolutely won’t be able to resist anything that’s slathered in this standout sauce. You can store it in the fridge for up to three weeks or pop it in the freezer for up to two months.