Apple-and-Pear Cornmeal Galette
This is the essence of autumn wrapped up in a dessert. You could say that a galette is the rustic cousin to a pie and, while we all enjoy sweet, juicy apple pies for holidays and outdoor gatherings, this galette will soon become one of your favorite fall desserts. Instead of putting the pastry dough into a pie plate, you place a flat disk of dough on a baking sheet, top it with fruit, sweeteners, and spices, then pull the edges of the pastry dough up and over the fruit filling, leaving the middle exposed. Baking the galette in the lower third of your oven allows the bottom of the galette to cook through and get a nice crust while leaving a nice golden top, a hallmark of all pastry desserts. Green or red Anjou or Bosc pears work best for baking. While delicious, Bartletts breakdown too much under pressure. If you can’t find Fuji apples, Honeycrisp or Braeburn will work, or make a mixture of all three. You can make this galette ahead of time and reheat at 325°F for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.