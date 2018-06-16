Peach Cobblers, Cakes, and Pies, Oh My!
The peaches are coming in folks, so now is the time to head to your local farmers’ market and choose a basket of what the South is known for: sweet, juicy peaches. Whether you bake up a cobbler or a pound cake, put up some preserves, or prepare them for freezing, you don’t want to miss out on peach season in the South. We've collected the best recipes for putting the season's bounty to use. Peach desserts like make-ahead trifle or a dump-and-go cake are going to be on the menu all summer long. Take a look through this collection to find a few new favorites to add to your repertoire.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Give your cast-iron skillet a rest and use your Bundt pan to bake this sweet and moist upside-down cake. If you don’t have fresh peaches, one 15-ounce can of sliced peaches will work in a pinch. Drain and gently pat dry before using.
Peach-Raspberry Buckle
More crumb cake-like and not syrupy like a crisp or crumble, a buckle is still all about the fruit. For this variation, half of the fruit is folded into the batter, which is then poured into the pan, and then the remaining fruit is arranged on top of the batter. As the cake bakes, the batter puffs up, then collapses, or “buckles,” around jammy pockets of fruit.
Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
Bread pudding isn’t just for cold weather months. Filled with fresh, summertime peaches and topped with a boozy caramel sauce, this bread pudding is a sweet ending to any meal. The spiked caramel sauce makes this bread pudding truly spectacular. Resist the urge to stir the caramel as it cooks, and watch it closely. Once it starts to brown, it can easily turn too dark and become bitter.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Southern pecans are kneaded into the pie crust, making this confection completely irresistible. This cobbler has an extra layer of crust, so you are guaranteed a bit of sweet pastry with every bite. Bake this for your next church potluck, family gathering, or birthday celebration—it promises to be a winner.
Peach Icebox Cake
This no-bake icebox cake is sure to be the standout of any warm-weather affair. Make it in a glass trifle dish and scoop out helpings, or prepare it in a large cake pan and serve by the slice. When the thought of turning on the oven is enough to make you break out into a sweat, an icebox cake is the obvious choice for a homemade dessert.
Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
If you like a heavy crumb topping on your coffee cake, you’ll love this recipe. Ideal for ladies luncheons, brunches or afternoon snacks, this coffee cake is scented with fragrant cinnamon and cardamom, perfect partners for the sweet, juicy peaches that take center stage in this recipe.
Freezer Peach Pie
Imagine having “fresh” peach pie in the middle of winter. Try this genius freezing method to get your pie fix anytime. Simply mix the pie filling, pour it into an aluminum foil lined pie pan, and freeze it. Once frozen, remove the filling from the foil, place it in a freezer storage bag, and store in the freezer until you are ready to bake a pie.
Easy Peach Cobbler
Cobblers are much easier than pies; the crusts or toppings are simplified and it doesn’t take nearly as much time. This unpretentious six-ingredient recipe comes together in just 10 minutes, and you don’t have to fuss over fitting a pastry crust into a pan.
Peach Fried Pies
Canned biscuits make easy work of these irresistible hand pies with a spiced, jammy filling. Wrap them in wax paper for a picnic, or top with whipped cream for a fancier dessert.
Peach-Ricotta Cheesecake with Pecan Crust
This gluten-free, peach-topped cheesecake is made with two Georgia staples: peaches and pecans. For the smoothest texture, make this dessert a day in advance and store in the refrigerator before serving.
Ginger-Peach Shortbread Cobbler
The fresh peach taste really comes through in this recipe. If you don’t have a pretty skillet, a 9-x13 pan will work.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel
Is there anything better than a fresh peach cobbler topped with ice cream? Best make that call after you taste this one with blackberries and our Mascarpone Cream.
Peach Berry Crumble
We love this recipe because it's easy enough for busy, weeknight cooking; pop the crumble in the oven when you serve dinner and it'll be ready in about 40 minutes. Blueberries or raspberries may be substituted for the blackberries.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Toffee-glazed pecan pieces add a streusel-like crunch to the tops of these bars. This recipe, the perfect “bake-and-take” dessert, will be a welcome treat at your next BBQ.
Patchwork Cobbler
Topped with squares of sugar-crusted pastry, this cobbler shows off fresh summer peaches, plums, and blueberries.
Instant Pot Peach Cobbler
Slow-cooked flavor with an 8-minute prep time is exactly what we’re looking for with a no-fuss dessert. This one delivers.
Peach Cobbler Pound Cake
Brown sugar gives this pound cake its caramel hue. You can use either fresh or frozen peaches.
Peach Shortcake Trifle
Want to prep ahead? Feel free to bake and freeze the cake layer until you are ready to build your trifle.
Peach Cobbler Cake
Three layers separated by a sweetened mascarpone filling and sliced fresh peaches creates the centerpiece to your summertime meal.
Peach Custard Pie
Talk about a pretty pie. This stunner starts with homemade pie crust but you can opt for store-bought if you prefer.
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
There are a few different layers to this recipe (crust, filling, crumble, and topping), but the effort will be well worth it once that first bite hits your tastebuds. You can count on our Peach Cobbler Cheesecake as a showstopping dessert for any summer event.
Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie
Don’t even think about serving our Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie without a hefty scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler
We used gluten-free flour mix to whip up this peach cobbler. Our recipe developers recommend layering the ingredients in a hot skillet rather than stirring them together.
Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
This icebox cake has a little secret—it calls on frozen pound cakes and jarred peach preserves for maximum flavor and minimal effort.
Peach Crisp
There’s nothing like a crisp for making quick work of pulling together a tasty-as-can-be dessert that plays off the season’s bounty. This cinnamon-oat-topped treat takes the cake.
Peach Shortcake
You can omit the bourbon if you like. These homemade shortcakes will still be just as delicious with sliced fresh peaches nestled on top.
Peach Dump Cake
The joy in a dump cake is that there is close to zero effort on your part, but with absolutely delicious results. This recipe calls for a few basic ingredients and only 5 minutes of hands-on time.