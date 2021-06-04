Can’t Miss Orange Recipes That’ll Brighten Up Your Table
Give us a citrus recipe any day of the week, any month of the year, and we’ll be a bunch of happy campers. There’s something about that bright, sweet flavor that perfectly lends itself to cocktails, cookies, cakes, main dishes, and more. From our roasted orange chicken recipe to a dressed-up orange juice recipe with a dash of added sweetness from strawberries, our orange recipes collection is a fine crew of must-haves. Here you’ll find citrus-packed recipes that range from weeknight dinner options to holiday showstoppers like our slice-and-bake orange cookie recipe and our over-the-top orange cake recipe (actually, we’ve got a couple of those). Grab a bag of citrus and get to scheming your meal plan with these bright and zippy recipes.
Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies
Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies
This recipe makes two logs of dough that need to be chilled before slicing and baking. Alternatively, you can freeze one for later use. Just thaw it in the fridge before slicing. Bonus points for no egg in the dough, which means you (and your crew of happy helpers) can snag a taste before baking.
Orange Peel Pound Cake
Recipe: Orange Peel Pound Cake
Bright orange flavor is weaved throughout and atop this pound cake (take a gander at that citrus-packed glaze, friends). The batter calls for plain Greek yogurt to up the tangy flavor and keep each bite perfectly moist and delicious.
Homemade Orange Rolls
Recipe: Homemade Orange Rolls
These rolls are the real deal—utterly decadent, with a zippy, orange-infused spin that you won’t be able to resist.
Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds
Recipe: Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds
This straightforward recipe gets a hefty dose of flavor from orange zest and fresh orange juice. It tames the Creole seasoning, leaving behind a perfect salty, sweet, and tangy finish.
Orange Meringue Pie
Recipe: Orange Meringue Pie
A citrus pie topped with a fluffy layer of meringue is a showstopping dessert that can hold its own on just about any occasion—Christmas dinner, a church potluck, you name it. The process we use for creating the meringue takes a bit of extra time, but it prevents the “weeping” effect that can sometimes plague an otherwise stunning meringue by allowing the sugar to fully dissolve into egg whites.
Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobblers
Recipe: Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobblers
Citrus and blueberries go together like peas and carrots—and our individually portioned cobblers prove it. Spicy ginger and a chilly scoop of ice cream are the perfect counterpoints.
Orange-Carrot Smoothie
Recipe: Orange-Carrot Smoothie
Craving orange flavor, but want it served up in a flash? Try our sunset-hued smoothie that packs in the vitamins with help from mango, carrots, and—of course—fresh orange juice.
Cranberry-Orange Cake with Orange Buttercream
Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Cake with Orange Buttercream
Orange zest, orange juice, and fresh oranges garnishing the top of this decadent layer cake create a citrus confection that practically begs for a second slice.
Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken
Recipe: Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken
This is a weeknight winner—all cooked up on a single sheet pan. Potatoes, rosemary, chicken thighs, Kalamata and Castelvetrano olives, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and two naval oranges bring loads of flavor to the table.
Collard Green Salad with Oranges and Port-Soaked Cherries
Recipe: Collard Green Salad with Oranges and Port-Soaked Cherries
This is no simple salad. It’s a verifiable showstopper. Serve it alongside salmon during the week or a gorgeous roast for a holiday-worthy spread.
Skillet Radishes with Orange Zest and Tarragon
Recipe: Skillet Radishes with Orange Zest and Tarragon
Gorgeous radishes are livened up with a short browning in the skillet where they’ll get nice and tender. Deglaze the pan with orange juice and sherry vinegar to produce a gorgeous, syrupy pan sauce. A sprinkling of grated orange zest and chopped fresh tarragon just before serving are not to be missed.
Orange-Buttermilk Trifle
Recipe: Orange-Buttermilk Trifle
Much of this recipe can be made ahead, so don’t let the active time deter you. Make the custard a day in advance, but stir in the buttermilk just before using.
Strawberry Orange Juice
Recipe: Strawberry Orange Juice
No sweeteners, no fizzy mix-ins—this juice recipe features just two ingredients with delicious results.
Florida Orange Grove Pie
Recipe: Florida Orange Grove Pie
This recipe was originally published in 1961 in The Junior League of Tampa’s The Gasparilla Cookbook. It features a candy-like crust of baked meringue and an angel-pie filling, all that take advantage of the bounty of Florida’s iconic orange groves.
Basil Bourbon Orange Smash
Recipe: Basil Bourbon Orange Smash
Our Basil Simple Syrup goes a long way when it comes to this recipe. It gives the bourbon cocktail an edge of herby flavor that plays off the citrus like a wonder.
Orange Cake
Recipe: Orange Cake
We’ve got orange in the cake layers, orange in the glaze, and—finally—candied orange slices garnishing the top of this showstopper. This recipe was published in our December 1995 issue and has been a holiday mainstay on tables across the South ever since.
Beet-and-Orange Salad with Spiced Pecans
Recipe: Beet-and-Orange Salad with Spiced Pecans
Chef and cookbook author Virginia Willis created this recipe—and are we ever glad she shared it with us. The spiced pecans bring the most wonderful flavor to the citrus-speckled salad.