These Are the Best Frozen Fruits To Buy Now
From breakfast to cocktail hour, the possibilities are endless.
In the meal-planning rush of everyday, we sometimes overlook the freezer. It can be, however, a wonderful resource when entertaining, shopping in bulk, or whipping up that last-minute, end-of-the day meal. When we do pay attention to it, we mostly stock up on meats and veggies, as well as carbs that freeze well (we're talking about you, pizza dough!). But what about fruit? Frozen fruit can be an amazing source of flavor and freshness, ready to be used in smoothies, baking projects, and desserts. What are the must-have fruits to have in the freezer? These are the ones you should stock up on now:
Bananas
Rich and creamy bananas are a godsend when frozen. Keep chunks of frozen banana in your freezer to blend into smoothies alongside peanut butter and other fruits. You can also keep peeled and halved bananas to caramelize and serve with ice cream in a flash.
Pineapples
You probably have canned pineapple in the pantry. Why not try the frozen version, which brings a little bit more bite and taste? Sauté in a wok with chicken and snap peas, or drizzle with melted chocolate for a quick-yet-impressive dessert.
Berries
Frozen raspberries, blueberries, and cranberries are a treat—mixed with yogurt or oatmeal, or swirled into cream-based desserts. For a special, adults-only confection, mix frozen berries with some Angostura bitters and serve with whipped cream or mascarpone. For kids, mix them into muffin batter.
Mangos
While utterly delicious, mangos are challenging to peel—this is where store-bought frozen mango slices come in. Blend with condensed milk to make the most decadent 5-minute ice cream, sprinkle with chili for an unusual breakfast, or just enjoy as is—without the messy kitchen.
WATCH: Don't Even Think About Leaving Publix Without Stocking Up On These Frozen Foods
Acai and Dragonfruit
These exotic fruits are hard to come by fresh, but frozen, they make for the most colorful breakfast bowl bases. Start your summer morning with a fresh and filling acai bowl and you'll wonder why you ever bothered with overnight oats in the first place.