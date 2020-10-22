15 Desserts That'll Put You on a Cranberry Kick All Season

It's a well-known fact that most families think of cranberries as the ultimate accompaniment to turkey. We often categorize them as that one-time-a-year, essential side that fits squarely with our holiday traditions–the cranberry salad your aunt always offered to bring or the cranberry sauce mom used to slide right out of the tube.

But cranberries should be celebrated as more than your bird's sidekick. Their bright color and tangy flavor offer the perfect opportunity to amp up the ending to your holiday menu with a dessert that wows your guests.

From bite-sized pies, like our Mini Cranberry Cheesecake Pies or our Mini-Pear Cranberry Pies, to can't-have-just-one cookies and bars, cranberries are the stars to some of our favorite festive desserts. Plus, once you make a cranberry cake (might we suggest our White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream?), you may never be able to go back to only serving this tangy-tart fruit as a sauce on the side.