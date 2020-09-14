Cornmeal Crêpes With Blackberries and Buttermilk Cream
For an impressive weekend breakfast, festive brunch, or fall dessert, these tender cornmeal crêpes will definitely satisfy your crowd. If you enjoy making pancakes, you will have fun with these crêpes as well - just follow these tips. A good nonstick pan is essential. Remember that skillets are measured across the lip of the pan, not the bottom. Rest the batter to allow the flour and cornmeal to fully hydrate. A fish spatula works well for flipping the crepes, or you can use a small offset spatula to loosen the edges of the crepes and flip with your fingers; just be careful because crêpes are thin and break easily. If you can’t find late summer blackberries you can use frozen. Cooking the blackberries breaks them down, creating a nice syrup. Use the blackberry compote to top ice cream, yogurt, or your favorite pound cake, and you can use the mildly-sweet-yet-tangy buttermilk cream in a trifle or anywhere you would use regular whipped cream.