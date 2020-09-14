Cornmeal Crêpes With Blackberries and Buttermilk Cream

For an impressive weekend breakfast, festive brunch, or fall dessert, these tender cornmeal crêpes will definitely satisfy your crowd. If you enjoy making pancakes, you will have fun with these crêpes as well - just follow these tips. A good nonstick pan is essential. Remember that skillets are measured across the lip of the pan, not the bottom. Rest the batter to allow the flour and cornmeal to fully hydrate. A fish spatula works well for flipping the crepes, or you can use a small offset spatula to loosen the edges of the crepes and flip with your fingers; just be careful because crêpes are thin and break easily. If you can’t find late summer blackberries you can use frozen. Cooking the blackberries breaks them down, creating a nice syrup. Use the blackberry compote to top ice cream, yogurt, or your favorite pound cake, and you can use the mildly-sweet-yet-tangy buttermilk cream in a trifle or anywhere you would use regular whipped cream. 

By Paige Grandjean
Ingredients

Directions

  • Process eggs, flour, cornmeal, vanilla, 1 cup of the buttermilk, ⅓ cup of the sugar, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt in a blender until smooth, about 15 seconds. Cover; chill batter at least 2 hours or up to 8 hours (or overnight).

  • Meanwhile, stir together blackberries, lemon juice, ⅓ cup of the sugar, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt in a small saucepan. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until berries begin to break down and mixture thickens slightly, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from heat; cool at room temperature until ready to serve (at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours).

  • Beat heavy cream and remaining 1 ½ tablespoons sugar and ¼ teaspoon salt with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. Gradually add remaining ½ cup buttermilk, beating until medium peaks form, about 30 seconds. Cover and chill until ready to assemble crêpes (up to 4 hours).

  • Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low. Brush skillet lightly with ⅛ teaspoon of the oil; pour about 2 ½ tablespoons batter into skillet. Quickly tilt skillet in all directions so batter covers bottom of skillet. Cook until crêpe is almost set and can be shaken loose from skillet, about 1 ½ minutes. Flip crêpe, and cook 30 seconds. Remove from skillet. Repeat process with remaining oil and batter to yield 12 crêpes.

  • Spread about 3 tablespoons buttermilk cream over 1 half of each crêpe. Fold crêpes into quarters, and arrange evenly on 6 plates. Top each serving with about ¼ cup blackberry compote. Garnish with powdered sugar; serve immediately.

