25 Best-Ever Banana Recipes You Need To Bookmark Immediately

We’re very aware that bananas are just fine and tasty to eat alone as they come, similar to other divisive ingredients like Brussels sprouts and buttermilk. Just peel it back and reap the potassium-packed health rewards, right? But again, similar to raw Brussels sprout slaw versus caramelized bacony Brussels sprouts straight out of the oven, bananas just don’t hit the taste buds quite the same out of the peel as they do inside a warm slice of banana nut bread or layered with whipped cream in classic banana pudding. And to that we say, let’s get slicing and baking.

We’ve rounded up 25 delicious ways to use up all your bunches of ripe bananas before they go bad, from nutella-swirled banana bread to banana pudding-inspired cheesecake to Elvis-approved peanut butter-banana pie. So you might want to grab an extra bunch or two—because these best-ever banana recipes will have you begging for mercy.