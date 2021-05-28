How To Freeze Avocados
Avocado fans, listen up.
Avocados have a very short window between rock hard and squishy. It's such a fleeting moment of perfection that I once jokingly emailed my boss that I couldn't come to work that day because my avocado was going to be ripe and I didn't want to miss it. Luckily for me, my boss had a sense of humor—and no idea how easy it is to freeze avocados at their peak and save them for later.
The folks at California Avocados have a handy guide to saving avocados for later. If you prefer whole or sliced avocados, say for a radish, avocado, and citrus salad or avocado fritters, follow these steps:
How To Freeze Avocados Whole
- Slice the avocado in half, take out the seed, and then carefully scoop out of the peel.
- Brush the avocado halves with a bit of lemon juice to prevent browning.
- Wrap the avocado halves tightly in a plastic wrap making sure not to leave any room for air, including in the cavity where the seed was. If you have a vacuum sealer, this is a great use for it. In that case, skip the plastic wrap altogether.
- Place the wrapped avocado halves into a large freezer bag, press out the air, zip it closed, and store it in the freezer.
- When you’re ready to cook, simply pull out of the freezer and let it thaw.
If you're more of a guacamole, avocado lime sauce, or avocado toast person and prefer to have mashed avocados ready at a moment's notice, California Avocados have a recipe for that, too:
How To Freeze Avocados Mashed
- Cut, seed, and then scoop out the avocados into a bowl and drizzle with the juice of half a lemon.
- Mash the avocados to your preferred texture.
- Place in a freezer safe bag, remove the air, zip it shut, and stick it in the freezer.
Easy, right? On one hand, that means you can have avocado soup in a jiffy, but on the other hand, you have no excuse to miss work when your avocado is ripe.