Frozen Fruit Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi & AWG Recalled For Potential Contamination

Flash-freezing fruits and veggies allows for the preservation of peak-season produce so you can enjoy Frozen Blueberry Lemonade or Star-Spangled Blackberry Pie even when frost has fallen on outdoor berry bushes. (It’s also a good way to whip up the peach pie you promised when all of the fresh peaches have mysteriously disappeared from your kitchen!) Before you break out your stash of store-bought frozen fruit, however, you’ll want to check the label.

A nationwide frozen fruit distributor, Sunrise Growers (subsidiary of SunOpta), has announced an extensive voluntary recall of frozen fruits that may have been contaminated with listeria. The recall is connected to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, and any frozen fruits that may have come in contact—even if pineapple was not included in the blend—are under suspicion. Many of the frozen fruit products are organic, as well.

According to the FDA, products were distributed across the South by the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores including Arkansas, D.C., Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023

Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores including Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023

Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Aldi: Season's Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in Missouri and Oklahoma from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023

The full list of states and specific product codes can be found in the FDA’s announcement. Many of the products have best-by dates well into 2025, so Sunrise Growers urges customers to check their freezers for any of the recalled fruit. The affected bags can be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase for a full refund. Vendors have also been instructed to pull these products from shelves.

Thankfully, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall, though symptoms of listeria can take up to 70 days to appear after exposure. Pregnant women, young kids, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk for contracting listeria which can occasionally lead to life-threatening infections.

Review the recall to view images of the packages from each store and ensure that your frozen fruit is safe to consume.

