Frozen Fruit Sold At Trader Joe's, Costco, And Aldi Recalled Over Hepatitis Risk

The recall includes a frozen fruit blend sold nationwide.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023
Frozen Fruit
Photo:

BWFolsom/Getty Images

Check your freezers. 

Scenic Fruit Company is recalling frozen fruit due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week. 

The recall involves frozen organic strawberries sold under five different brand names to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, in select states and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.

See below for a list of products subject to this recall.

Frozen Fruit Recall

FDA

The FDA describes hepatitis A as a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. “It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months,” the announcement states. “In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.”

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. 

Shoppers that purchased the impacted products are instructed to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com 

According to the company announcement, no Hepatitis A has been detected in the products, and the recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution." Scenic Fruit Company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as they work with the FDA to investigate “what caused the problem.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Baby Formula
145,000 Cans Of Infant Formula Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Ross Stores
Ross Recalls Scented Candles Over Risk Of Combustion, Injury
Fabuloso Recall
Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 4.9 Million Bottles Of Fabuloso Over Risk Of Bacteria Contamination
Laundress
8 Million Bottles Of Cleaning Products Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Costco Frozen Section
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
CLOROX-RECALL
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-Sol Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination
Boys & Girls Clubs Of America's 75th National Youth Of The Year Gala Kane Brown
Kane Brown Honored With Champion Of Youth Award By The Boys & Girls Clubs Of America
Loretta Lynn
Public Memorial For Loretta Lynn Set For October 30, Airing Live And Exclusively On CMT
Publix
Publix Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
Blue Bell Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream
Blue Bell Releases New Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Flavor For Fall
Logan Ryan Tampa Bay Bucs
Tampa Bay's Logan Ryan Calls Press Conference to Help One Pup Find Her Forever Home
KKD Doggie Doughnuts with Dog
 Krispy Kreme Releasing Doughnuts Just for Dogs
Leah Barcus Joy Doll Hospital
Meet the 14-Year-Old Girl Spreading Hope and Joy Through Restored American Girl Dolls
Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut
Krispy Kreme Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season on August 8
Chucky Pinson
5-Year-Old in Chucky Costume Shocks Alabama Neighborhood
South Austin Ave Georgetown TX
Georgetown, Texas, Is the Fastest Growing City In the Country