Frozen Fruit Sold At Trader Joe's, Costco, And Aldi Recalled Over Hepatitis Risk

Check your freezers.

Scenic Fruit Company is recalling frozen fruit due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week.

The recall involves frozen organic strawberries sold under five different brand names to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, in select states and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.

See below for a list of products subject to this recall.

FDA

The FDA describes hepatitis A as a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. “It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months,” the announcement states. “In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.”

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.

Shoppers that purchased the impacted products are instructed to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com

According to the company announcement, no Hepatitis A has been detected in the products, and the recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution." Scenic Fruit Company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as they work with the FDA to investigate “what caused the problem.”

