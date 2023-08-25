Frozen Corn Recalled From Kroger & Food Lion For Listeria Concerns

The recall includes frozen super sweet corn and mixed vegetables with corn.

By
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023
Corn Recall
Photo:

FDA

Corn is one of our favorite gifts from a Southern summer. Golden, sweet, puffy kernels hide away under silky husks until the perfect moment in which they’re transformed into seasonal side dishes like Tee’s Corn Pudding or Smoked Corn on the Cob. (Is anyone else’s mouth watering?) 

The beauty of frozen vegetables, corn included, is that peak-summer produce is flash-frozen to preserve all that super-sweet flavor we love in a cost-effective and convenient package. Frozen corn is a simple and obvious throw-in-the-crockpot ingredient, playing a starring role in popular tailgating recipes like Jalapeño Corn Dip. However—if you’ve stocked up on super-sweet frozen corn from Kroger or Food Lion lately, we’re going to have to direct you back to check your freezer.

Twin City Foods, Inc. just announced a voluntary recall of individually quick-frozen “Super Sweet Cut Corn” and mixed vegetables containing corn that include “Traditional Favorites” and “Meal-Ready Sides” from Kroger and Food Lion. The products may be contaminated with listeria, an organism that can cause serious, sometimes fatal, illness in those with weakened immune systems. Thankfully, there have not been any reports of sickness so far as a result of this frozen corn recall—the contamination was discovered through testing in a third-party lab.

Frozen Super Sweet Corn and Mixed Vegetables Recall

Kroger
Frozen Golden Corn Super Sweet and Food Lion Mixed Vegetables

Safeway / Food Lion

The affected products include:

  • Food Lion Mixed Vegetables—Carrots, Corn, Green Beans & Peas; 16 oz.
  • Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, 16 oz.
  • Kroger Mixed Vegetables—Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas; 12 oz. and 32 oz.
  • Kroger Super Sweet Corn; 12 oz. and 32 oz.
  • Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet; 12 oz.

The full list of contaminated products and their best-by dates can be found in the official U.S. Food & Drug Administration recall.

If you have purchased one of these packages of frozen corn or mixed vegetables with corn, the manufacturer urges you to discard immediately or return the item to the grocery store where you purchased for a full refund.

With fresh corn so abundantly in season (and low in cost, as a result), we think it’s worth turning back to the husk for the most beautiful celebrations of summer to adorn your dinner table, like Golden Tomato-and-Corn Salad or Maque Choux with Sausage.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bag spinach
Bagged Spinach, Kale, And Collard Greens Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Frozen strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries
Frozen Fruit Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi & AWG Recalled For Potential Contamination
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
25 Savory Sides For Salisbury Steak
Southern Living Maque Choux in a skillet to serve
Maque Choux
Southern Living Glazed Carrots on a serving platter with a serving fork beside
45 Side Dishes That Are Great With Pot Pie
Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos, Black Bean-Corn Tacos, and Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos
40 Taco Bar Topping Ideas That Go Beyond The Basics
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
32 Delicious Side Dishes For Crab Cakes
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
53 Fast And Fresh Corn Recipes For Your Summer Haul
Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
40 Side Dishes For Salmon Dinners That Are Easy And Delicious
Lisa's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes
30 Side Dishes For Chicken The Whole Family Will Love
Texas-Style Baked Beans
30 Best Side Dishes To Serve With Barbecue Ribs
Key West Chicken on a platter with lime and orange
Key West Chicken
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
Summer Pasta Recipes That Will Be The Most Popular Dish On The Table, Guaranteed
Old-School Squash Casserole
65 Classic Southern Recipes We Make In The Summer
Grilled Sweet Potato Fries
The Best Summer Side Dishes To Complement Any Cookout
Southern Living Smoky-Sweet Baked Beans in a serving dish with grilled corn beside
87 Fourth Of July Side Dishes For An All-Star Cookout