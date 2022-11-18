Holiday Classics “Frosty The Snowman” And “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” Airing On CBS This Year

Good news y’all: not every holiday classic has met the same fate as the Peanuts movies.

Thanks to CBS, two animated favorites will air on broadcast television this holiday season—no login required. According to a recent news release, the television network will show both Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year.

Frosty the Snowman, the 1969 movie about that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic turned him into a musical Christmas legend, will be shown on CBS Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. EST.

CBS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the beloved stop motion animated television special that’s been a part of Christmas traditions since 1964, will air on CBS on Tuesday, November 29. Narrated by Burl Ives, this favorite recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened by embarrassment over his shiny nose.

If you’re unable to catch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on CBS, fear not. The movie is scheduled to air six times on the Freeform network as part of this year’s “25 Days of Christmas” lineup. (Check Freeform.com or your local listings to confirm):

Saturday, December 3: 9:15 p.m. EST

Sunday, December 4: 5:35 p.m. EST

Wednesday, December 21: 9:00 p.m. EST

Thursday, December 22: 8:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 24: 5:45 p.m. EST

Sunday, December 25: 1:00 p.m. EST

Enjoy!

