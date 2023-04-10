Fresh Express Salad Kits Recalled Over Bacteria Risk

Recalled salad items were distributed through Publix and other retailers in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023
Fresh Express Salad Recall
Photo:

FDA

Fresh Express Incorporated has issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of three varieties of salad kit products produced at the company’s Morrow, Georgia, facility due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes

According to the FDA, the recall of the already-expired salad kits was done “out of abundance of caution.” The impacted products are no longer available for sale and no illnesses have been reported to date.

The Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit, Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar, and Publix Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kits have been recalled. Affected salad items all carry Product Code GO75 and Use-By Dates of March 31 or April 2, 2023 located on the front of the package.

Recalled salad items were distributed through Publix and other retailers in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. 

“Retailers have been instructed to ensure the recalled products are removed from all inventories,” the FDA recall announcement reads. “Consumers who might still have the recalled products in their refrigerators should discard and not consume them.”

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems can occur.

To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Grocery Store Cheese
Listeria Outbreak Prompts Nationwide Recall Of Cheese Sold At Safeway, Meijer, Whole Foods, And More
Woman chooses sausages in store
More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Raw Oysters
Oysters Recalled In Three Southern States Due To Salmonella Outbreak
CLOROX-RECALL
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-Sol Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination
Bagged salad in grocery store display
Dole Recalls Several Garden Salad Varieties Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Jif Peanut Butter
Jif Recalls Some of Its Peanut Butter Over Salmonella Concerns
Baby Formula
145,000 Cans Of Infant Formula Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Laundress
8 Million Bottles Of Cleaning Products Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Frozen Fruit
Frozen Fruit Sold At Trader Joe's, Costco, And Aldi Recalled Over Hepatitis Risk
Fabuloso Recall
Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 4.9 Million Bottles Of Fabuloso Over Risk Of Bacteria Contamination
Ross Stores
Ross Recalls Scented Candles Over Risk Of Combustion, Injury
Purina Factory
Purina Recalls Dry Dog Food Due To Toxicity Risk
Young girls eating salad at dinner table
Why Salad Kits Are A Weeknight Dinner Hero
Cosori Air Fryer
Over Two Million Cosori Air Fryers Have Been Voluntarily Recalled
Strawberry-Spinach Salad
24 Fresh and Colorful Spring Salad Recipes
Eli Manning Ole Miss
Eli Manning Recalls His Favorite Egg Bowl Win Over Mississippi State