Fresh Express Salad Kits Recalled Over Bacteria Risk

Fresh Express Incorporated has issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of three varieties of salad kit products produced at the company’s Morrow, Georgia, facility due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, the recall of the already-expired salad kits was done “out of abundance of caution.” The impacted products are no longer available for sale and no illnesses have been reported to date.

The Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit, Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar, and Publix Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kits have been recalled. Affected salad items all carry Product Code GO75 and Use-By Dates of March 31 or April 2, 2023 located on the front of the package.

Recalled salad items were distributed through Publix and other retailers in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.



“Retailers have been instructed to ensure the recalled products are removed from all inventories,” the FDA recall announcement reads. “Consumers who might still have the recalled products in their refrigerators should discard and not consume them.”

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems can occur.

To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. Refunds are also available where purchased.

