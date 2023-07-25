Skittles And French’s Team Up To Create Wild New Mustard-Flavored Skittles

This limited release gives a whole new meaning to “taste the rainbow.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep
Updated on July 25, 2023

Hold onto your tastebuds. 

French’s and Skittles are celebrating National Mustard Day (August 5th) with the collaboration to end all collaborations: the first-ever French’s Mustard-flavored Skittles. 

Fun-size packs of the tangy treats will be given away for free via an online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City. 

Come on, you know you want to try them!

Mustard skittles

McCormick & Company

“From Mustard Ice Cream to last year’s viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French’s has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves,” Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Skittles to deliver our beloved classic yellow mustard tang in a new, fun way to French’s and Skittles fans alike.”

Mustard Skittles

McCormick & Company

For a chance to experience French’s Mustard Skittles, French’s is hitting the road on a multi-stop tour up the East Coast in the “Mustard Mobile,” a bright yellow custom-designed vintage bus complete with giant Mustard Skittles on top. 

The “Mustard Mobile” schedule:

  • July 31: Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • August 2: Washington D.C, City Center, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • August 5: New York City, Hudson River Park, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Mustard Skittles

McCormick & Company

“Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars, said in a statement. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with French’s to create the first-of-its-kind Skittles that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day.”

Now through August 5th, visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles to enter for a chance to win a pack of French’s Mustard Skittles. For more details, visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles. Follow @Frenchs and @SKITTLES on social media and search #FrenchsMustardSkittles to find out how to get French’s Mustard Skittles.

