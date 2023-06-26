Celebrate National Onion Day With A Free Bloomin’ Onion at Outback

In case your National Onion Day celebrations have been lackluster in the past, Outback Steakhouse has a Bloomin’ Onion with your name on it.

The Tampa, Florida-based chain sells over eight million of the iconic deep-fried sweet onion appetizers each year, and, on Tuesday, June 27, they’re giving away one free Bloomin’ Onion to each table that orders an adult entree—just mention National Onion Day to your server!

Outback’s signature appetizer was invented by the restaurant’s founder, Tim Gannon, in 1988. Though the Aussie-inspired steakhouse keeps its recipe a closely-guarded secret, we do know that Bloomin’ Onions are made from “colossal onions,” a sweet onion variety grown in four states, including Texas. Colossal onions weigh a whopping 1.24 pounds each when raw (one pound when cooked) and measure 4.25” in diameter. Each onion is “bloomed” into 200 hand-cut petals, battered, deep-fried, and served with Outback’s signature spicy bloom sauce.

If you’re not able to dine in at Outback (or if you’re in Mississippi or Tennessee—those two states, as well as airport locations, are unfortunately excluded from the promotion), we have a handful of allium-centric recipes that invite you to celebrate National Onion Day from the comfort of your own home, like Caramelized Onion Dip, Crispy Onion Rings with Kickin’ Ranch, and Tennessee Onions.

Take advantage of this one-day perk and give one of our favorite Southern root vegetables the attention it deserves on National Onion Day. Learn more about Outback’s promotion and find a location near you here.