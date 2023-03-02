This Adhesive That Prevents Candlesticks From Tipping Is ‘Worth Every Penny,’ According to Shoppers

Whether you just added new candlesticks to your holders or an older set is not quite burning evenly, candles that tip over are common. But there’s an easy way to help your taper candles remain upright. And Amazon shoppers say it all comes down to this handy balm.

The Fox Run Stick-Um Candle Adhesive is the trick behind candles that don’t wobble in their holders, and it’s easy to use. You simply place some of the balm on the bottom of your candlesticks, twist the candles into their holders, and watch as they remain upright without any signs of leaning or wobbling. The adhesive has 3,800 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and shoppers say it works.

Amazon

BUY IT: $7.02 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com



“Definitely worth every penny,” began one five-star reviewer, adding, “A little bit goes a long way; a single tin will last a long time, depending on how often you use it. It's absolutely perfect for keeping candles upright in their holders.”

The brand calls it “candlestick putty,” and it comes in a small tin that weighs 0.5 ounces and measures 2 by 2 by 0.5 inches. Although it acts like a glue, Fox Run points out that the adhesive doesn’t harden and it’s never permanently attached to any candle holder—it simply washes away with hot water and soap. And consumers confirm this claim.

“I bought this to help keep taper candles upright and in their holders without having to melt and drip wax into the holder,” wrote a shopper who said a “small amount” is enough to keep their candles in place. They also said the putty is “easy to remove” and added that they will “definitely” purchase it again.

If you would like to enjoy your candlesticks more without worrying about them suddenly tipping over mid-meal, try the Fox Run candle adhesive while it’s on sale for just $7.